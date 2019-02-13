Breaking down the field of Blue Jays' spring training dark horses

Sean Reid-Foley is among a number of Blue Jays fighting for his spring spot. (CP)

Pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, which means that in a sense baseball is back.

That sounds exciting until one takes into consideration that the phrase “baseball is back” refers to a bloated slate of exhibition games that don’t play like real baseball, an endless stream of stories about everyone being in unfathomably good shape, folks taking “steps forward” left, right, and centre, and injuries that are “a minor concern”.

In almost every way, spring training sucks.

One of the few things that does not suck about it are the internal battles for roster spots that go on across the league. Veterans are pitted against rookies and even career minor leaguers, in a war for the one of the limited spots in the big leagues. The Blue Jays are more set than many rebuilding clubs, but they’ll still have their skirmishes and not everyone who’s projected to travel north with the team will.

Every year there are spring training surprises and below are the candidates for that title on the Blue Jays – categorized by their likelihood of cracking the team. In order to qualify for that list you must be on either the 40-man roster or current slate of non-roster invitees and not have a clear-cut job according to the most recent iteration of the team’s depth chart:

It should be noted that as written this depth chart only has 24 assured roles, there is one bench player to be determined or another reliever. An eight-reliever setup seems fairly likely considering how Rule 5 pick and soon-to-be 19-year-old Elvis Luciano will need sheltering.

With that in mind, here we go:

Could win a spot outright

Sean Reid-Foley, RHP – Clayton Richard’s grip on the fifth and final rotation spot is pretty weak considering the Blue Jays aren’t paying him starter money and could use another southpaw in the bullpen, especially one who provides some length.

Reid-Foley is probably the most exciting option to replace him. Although he was inconsistent in his big-league cameo last season, he’s got good stuff and is exactly the type of pitcher the club should be giving a shot to during its rebuilding phase – even if his fate may ultimately be a career in the bullpen.

Trent Thornton, RHP – Known primarily at this point for his top-notch spin rates and funky delivery, Thornton is facing a crucial season. He’s 25 and has already logged close to 250 Triple-A innings with solid-but-unspectacular results.

Now is the time for him to show why the Astros were so high on his potential. With an impressive enough showing in spring training he could crack this roster.

Sam Gaviglio, RHP – He’s not a prospect, not a veteran, and definitely not exciting. However, if Richard makes the rotation and the team is looking for some bullpen length, this groundball specialist can soak up a few frames.

Thomas Pannone, LHP – Pannone is Gaviglio’s polar opposite as a pitcher (a fastball-changeup flyball left-hander), but he’s in a similar spot. If Richard starts and the Blue Jays want left-handed length he could tag in.

Jonathan Davis/Dwight Smith Jr., OF – If the Blue Jays opt to make their extra bench bat an outfielder, these two guys are the most logical candidates. Both are creeping up in the years and need to show something ASAP. Davis provides more athleticism and defensive prowess, Smith’s hit tool is more solid and he’s a lefty bat.

There’s also a scenario where the Blue Jays go with four outfielders, but decide that McKinney needs to go down to get everyday at-bats if Teoscar Hernandez outduels him for the left field spot. That’s another way in for this pair.

Injury-only route to Opening Day

Reese McGuire, C – There’s a notion out there that McGuire is competing with Danny Jansen for this club’s starting gig. Don’t believe it. Jansen is way ahead of him offensively, and profiles as part of the core going forward.

McGuire is much more of a defence-first backup type and the Blue Jays already have a perfectly good one of those in Luke Maile. The former Pirates prospect is better served getting reps at Triple-A for now, but if Jansen or Maile goes down he’ll be there.

Rowdy Tellez, 1B – If Kendrys Morales gets hurt, the Blue Jays could – and should – bring up a more versatile player and get creative with his DH at-bats, but if Justin Smoak is hurt they need a first baseman. That guy would be Tellez.



Richard Urena/Eric Sogard, 2B/SS – If any of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Freddy Galvis or Devon Travis are on the shelf, one of these two takes a middle infield spot. Urena has youth, athleticism and a better glove while Sogard is a dependable veteran with some on-base upside. Neither really fits as an extra bench player considering how much playing time Gurriel, Galvis and Travis figure to hoover up.

Not going to happen (for Opening Day)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B – Service time manipulation is in full effect for Guerrero Jr. for the first couple of weeks of the season.

Anthony Alford, OF- Alford still needs everyday at-bats, although someday soon he might start to be seen as a potential bench player.

Bo Bichette, SS – Needs Triple-A seasoning, but by midseason we could be looking at service time manipulation with him too.

Yensy Diaz/Patrick Murphy, RHPs – Neither Diaz or Murphy have pitched above Single-A.

T.J. Zeuch/Hector Perez, RHPs – Both pitchers needs a taste of Triple-A. Perez has more potential and could be ready right away as a reliever, but the less flashy Zeuch still retains back-end starter upside.

Santiago Espinal 2B/3B/SS- Espinal has the look of a useful utility type, but hasn’t reached Triple-A. He could move fast if the need for his services arose.

Cavan Biggio 2B/3B/OF – Biggio is in a similar situation to Espinal, but with a far higher profile and more offensive upside.

David Phelps, RHP – Phelps is recovering from Tommy John surgery, timetable unknown at this point.

Julian Merryweather, RHP – His health remains a concern and the Blue Jays probably want to limit his workload and have him show what he can do in the minors before bringing him up.

Not going to happen (for the foreseeable future)

Dalton Pompey, OF – Has tools, but has seen too many players pass him on the outfield depth chart. It’s a bit odd that he remains on the 40-man in the first place.

Mark Leiter Jr., RHP – Technically speaking a candidate for the last bullpen spot, or the eighth, but it’s hard to imagine the Blue Jays going for a non-prospect with 114 innings of 5.53 ERA ball under his belt.

Javy Guerra, RHP – Guerra was a pretty good reliever for the Dodgers back in 2011 and 2012. Almost nothing the 33-year-old has done since indicates he’d be a useful piece.

Max Pentecost, C – Pentecost is nearly 26, he only managed to get back to catching last season and his bat hasn’t impressed in the upper minors. Injuries have taken a huge toll on his career.

Forrest Wall, OF – The Blue Jays outfield picture is murky enough that you could squint and see Wall finding his way, but considering his age (23), the fact he’s hasn’t reached Triple-A yet, and question about his ability to stick in centre, you’d be squinting awfully hard.

Who is this guy again?

Shawn Morimando, LHP – Morimando is a classic “left-hander with a pulse” type who’s spent years in the Cleveland organization as a non prospect. He made the majors once and got bombed in two outings and his name sounds like a magician’s name.

Willy Ortiz, RHP – Ortiz took a long time to reach High-A (his highest level to date). He reportedly throws hard, but his strikeout numbers haven’t been impressive. Pitched in the Rays organization so could have residual pixie dust.

Justin Shafer, RHP – Made the big leagues briefly last year and put up some eye-popping run prevention numbers in the minors in 2018. He’s a guy who’s “just-a-guy-guy”, though.

Zach Jackson, RHP – This is the dude in every minor league system who misses bats but can’t hit the broad side of a barn – or the narrow (?) side. The knowledge of how barns work comes easier to some than others.

Patrick Cantwell, C – Hit quite well in a third of a season with New Hampshire last year. On the other hand he’s 28 and Steamer projects him for a .205/.266/.298 line if he reaches the big leagues.

