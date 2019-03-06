Breaking down the teams competing for U Sports women's basketball crown
TORONTO — A look at the eight teams competing in the U Sports women's basketball championship Thursday through Sunday at Ryerson University in Toronto:
No. 1 LAVAL ROUGE ET OR
Overall record: 17-1
National title history: No championships
Scoring leader: Jane Gagne (15.4 points per game)
The skinny: Fell just short of an unbeaten record, losing final game of season to McGill before winning Quebec title ... Won silver at 2019 nationals.
No. 2 McMASTER MARAUDERS
Overall record: 24-3
National title history: No championships
Scoring leader: Sarah Gates (17.1)
The skinny: Upset host Ottawa in Ontario final ... Seniors Linnaea Harper and Hilary Hanaka both hit 1,000-point mark this season.
No. 3 SASKATCHEWAN HUSKIES
Overall record: 21-4
National title history: One (2016)
Scoring leader: Sabine Dukate (15.6)
The skinny: In national championship tournament for sixth year in a row after capturing Canada West conference title ... Coached by national women's team coach Lisa Thomaidis.
No. 4 OTTAWA GEE-GEES
Overall record: 23-3
National title history: No championships
Scoring leader: Brigitte Lefebvre-Okankwu (14.0)
The skinny: Won 10 in a row after losing season opener to Carleton ... Best finish at nationals was third in 2012 in Calgary.
No. 5 REGINA COUGARS
Overall record: 21-4
National title history: One (2001)
Scoring leader: Kyanna Giles (18.4)
The skinny: Canada West finalists led country in rebounds and blocks ... Captured bronze at last year's nationals in Regina.
No. 6 ACADIA AXEWOMEN
Overall record: 16-7
National title history: No championships
Scoring leader: Haley McDonald (23.3)
The skinny: Captured Atlantic title after dropping final four games of regular season ... McDonald set team record for points in a single season this year.
No. 7 CONCORDIA STINGERS
Overall record: 11-7
National title history: No championships
Scoring leader: Myriam Leclerc (18.8)
The skinny: Earned at-large berth after dropping Quebec final ... Making first appearance at nationals since 1999 ... Leclerc was Quebec rookie of the year.
No. 8 RYERSON RAMS
Overall record: 18-7
National title history: No championships
Scoring leader: Sofia Paska (13.3)
The skinny: Opened campaign with nine consecutive wins, but lost last two of regular season and dropped second-round playoff game to Carleton ... Three players, including Paska, remain from 2017 team that finished second at nationals.
