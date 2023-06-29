Breaking down members of Panthers’ 2023 Draft class: Florida enters Day 2 with 5 picks

The Florida Panthers sat out of the first round of the NHL Entry Draft for the second year in a row Wednesday, but has five picks in Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.

After trading four straight first-round picks from 2022 to 2025, the Panthers will need to use their second-day picks to try to bolster their farm system and find some hidden gems later in the NHL Draft.

Florida’s first pick is No. 63 overall, the penultimate pick in the second round. The Panthers also pick at No. 127 in Round 4, No. 159 in Round 5, No. 191 in Round 6 and No. 198 in Round 7. Their second-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks are their own, and their seventh-round pick is from the Coyotes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Florida traded its first-round pick last year to get defenseman Ben Chiarot, now with the Red Wings, from the Canadiens ahead of the trade deadline. It sent its third-round pick the Flyers ahead of the trade deadline last year, too, to add forward Claude Giroux, who’s now with the Senators.

Panthers sit out quiet Day 1 of NHL Draft, but Anthony Duclair trade rumors keep swirling

The Panthers also don’t have a second-round pick next year, so the 2023 NHL Entry Draft could be Florida’s best chance in the near future to add a top prospect, with control of its own second-round pick and four other picks to potentially use to try to move up for a player it really wants.

The Panthers entered the 2023 NHL Draft with only two top-100 prospects, according to TheHockeyWriters.com’s midseason rankings, and none in the top 40. In the last 25 months alone, they traded first-round picks for Chiarot, Giroux and right wings Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk.

Stay tuned here throughout Day 2 of the Draft for updates on all of Florida’s picks and what to know about the organization’s newest crop of prospects.