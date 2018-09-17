Breaking down huge payouts in PGA's Tour Championship, FedExCup purses
The 2017-18 PGA Tour season concludes with the Tour Championship, which will also help determine the winner of FedExCup playoffs, and there is an absurd amount of prize money awaiting the winner(s).
The 2018 Tour Championship alone has a $9 million purse, and the winner will get a payout of more than $1.6 million. But that's not all. The winner of the season-long FedExCup (i.e. the PGA Tour's playoffs) will also win $10 million.
So, if the winner of the Tour Championship also claims enough points to win the FedExCup, then that golfer will haul in more than $11.6 million.
Here are the breakdowns of the huge prize money on the line in the PGA's Tour Championship and FedExCup purses for 2018.
2018 FedExCup prize money
Here are the payouts for the 2018 FedExCup finishers.
FedExCup payouts
1st
$10 million
2nd
$3 million
3rd
$2 million
4th
$1.5 million
5th
$1 million
6th
$800,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$600,000
9th
$550,000
10th
$500,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$290,000
13th
$280,000
14th
$270,000
15th
$250,000
16th
$245,000
17th
$240,000
18th
$235,000
19th
$230,000
20th
$225,000
21st
$220,000
22nd
$215,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$205,000
25th
$200,000
26th
$195,000
27th
$190,000
28th
$185,000
29th
$180,000
30th
$175,000
FedExCup playoff purses
Playoff event
Purse
First place
The Northern Trust
$9 million
$1.62 million
Dell Technologies Championship
$9 million
$1.62 million
BMW Championship
$9 million
$1.62 million
Tour Championship
$9 million
$1.62 million