Breaking down huge payouts in PGA's Tour Championship, FedExCup purses

Sporting News
Giant money bags await the winner(s) of the PGA's Tour Championship and FedExCup playoffs.

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season concludes with the Tour Championship, which will also help determine the winner of FedExCup playoffs, and there is an absurd amount of prize money awaiting the winner(s).

The 2018 Tour Championship alone has a $9 million purse, and the winner will get a payout of more than $1.6 million. But that's not all. The winner of the season-long FedExCup (i.e. the PGA Tour's playoffs) will also win $10 million.

​So, if the winner of the Tour Championship also claims enough points to win the FedExCup, then that golfer will haul in more than $11.6 million.

Here are the breakdowns of the huge prize money on the line in the PGA's Tour Championship and FedExCup purses for 2018.

2018 FedExCup prize money

How much prize money do the Tour Championship and FedExCup playoff winners get? As noted, the 2018 Tour Championship alone has a $9 million purse, and the winner will get a payout of more than $1.6 million. The winner of the FedExCup claims $10 million as the 2017-18 season-long champion of the PGA Tour. Even No. 30, last place among the finalists, gets a fat check.

Here are the payouts for the 2018 FedExCup finishers.

FedExCup payouts

1st

$10 million

2nd

$3 million

3rd

$2 million

4th

$1.5 million

5th

$1 million

6th

$800,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$600,000

9th

$550,000

10th

$500,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$290,000

13th

$280,000

14th

$270,000

15th

$250,000

16th

$245,000

17th

$240,000

18th

$235,000

19th

$230,000

20th

$225,000

21st

$220,000

22nd

$215,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$205,000

25th

$200,000

26th

$195,000

27th

$190,000

28th

$185,000

29th

$180,000

30th

$175,000

FedExCup playoff purses

Playoff event

Purse

First place

The Northern Trust

$9 million

$1.62 million

Dell Technologies Championship

$9 million

$1.62 million

BMW Championship

$9 million

$1.62 million

Tour Championship

$9 million

$1.62 million

