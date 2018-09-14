Breaking down Davidson’s 91-61 win over Guilford

The Wildcats scored 13 touchdowns against DIII Guilford and set a number of records in the process.

Davidson beat Guilford on Thursday in a 91-61 shootout — in football. No, not basketball.

The Wildcats scored 13 touchdowns against DIII Guilford and set a number of records in the process. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at a wild night in North Carolina:

964 — Davidson set the NCAA record for total yards in a game with 964.

685 — Davidson did most of its damage on the ground with an NCAA record 685 rushing yards. Wesley Dugger led the charge for Davidson with 186 yards and three touchdowns.

9 — Nine of Davidson’s 13 touchdowns went for 40 yards or more.

100 — Three Davidson quarterbacks combined to complete 100 percent of their passes (8 for 8) for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

5 — Five Davidson rushers totaled 80 yards or more on the ground.

152 — The two teams combined to set the FCS record for points in a game with 152.

