Breaking down Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup with Chris Harris Jr. | SportsBeat KC podcast

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t exactly pulverizing opponents, but they keep finding ways to win. The Chiefs look to make it five straight when the Denver Broncos visit on Thursday Night Football.

On SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, beat writer Jesse Newell, discuss what’s working for the Chiefs and where improvements can be made. We look ahead to the Broncos, who are off to an awful start at 1-4 and having major issues on defense.

The Chiefs, by the way, have won 15 straight over the Broncos.

Also, former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. joins SportsBeat KC for a conversation. An All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl player, Harris spent nine seasons in Denver, including the Super Bowl championship season of 2015. He describes what he sees with the Broncos defense.

On a happier note, Harris shares his observations of the recent football success at his alma mater, Kansas.