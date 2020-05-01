Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' contract with Packers: When can Green Bay part ways with QB?

The Packers won't be trading Aaron Rodgers in 2020 after drafting Jordan Love in the first round. They simply cannot afford to do so. But after stashing the No. 26 overall pick, the question is, when is the earliest they could replace their elite future Hall of Fame quarterback with whom they think will be their future long-term franchise passer?

NFL contracts aren't always what they seem in terms of years and money invested in a player. The same case applies to the deal for Rodgers, where the Packers aren't fully committed to its lengthy duration.

With its surprise selection of Love, Green Bay has put into motion thoughts of replacing Rodgers that didn't exist before the draft. Before knowing when they might go forward in executing a succession plan, here are the details you need to know about Rodgers' current contract:

How long is Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Packers?

Rodgers, 36, last signed an extension with Green Bay in August 2018. He is signed through the 2023 season, when he will turn 40 that December.

According to Spotrac, the four-year deal has a total value of $133 million, with a total guarantee of $98.7 million, including $79.2 million guaranteed at signing. Rodgers gets $11.5 in roster bonuses annually through 2022 and $500,000 in workout bonuses through 2023.

Adding it all up, Rodgers makes on average $33.25 million a season, despite having an official base salary of $1.55 million for the 2020 season. That number ties him for fourth in the NFL with the Rams' Jared Goff and puts him behind two other quarterbacks, the Seahawks' Russell Wilson and the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger.

What are Aaron Rodgers' salary cap numbers for his contract?

Because of the way his contract is structured, Rodgers has a cap number of $21.642 million for 2020, but also with massive dead money of $51.148 million. If they did the impossible and cut him, the Packers would lose $29.5 million to the cap. Trading him would cost them more than $24 million in cap space, based on what he's already earned for 2020.

That math easily says Rodgers, coming off a rejuvenated 13-3 season, is much cheaper and more valuable to keep than to move this season. But the Packers made the move on Love with 2021 and beyond in mind.

For 2021, Rodgers, with his base salary going up to $14.7 million, carries a bigger cap number of $36.352 million and still considerably high dead money of $31.556 million. The Packers would still take a big hit on Rodgers' salary with a trade, but in that year they can create $4.796 million in cap space vs. greatly gobbling up more room.

When can the Packers get out of Aaron Rodgers' contract?

Green Bay can first feasibly think about this in 2022. That's when Rodgers will earn a more functional base salary of $25 million and carry a cap number of $39.852 million. With the dead money dropping down to $17.202 million, the Packers can then eat that a lot easier knowing they would save more than $22 million under the cap, too.

Love is a promising prospect, but it's clear he needs time to develop. Having two full seasons to decide on whether he can replace Rodgers makes a lot of sense. This gives Green Bay a chance to see whether Rodgers can maintain his excellence or have a decline because of age, confirming the transition to Love.

Although Rodgers waited three years to take over for Brett Favre when he was drafted in the first round in 2005, the change to a more team-friendly slotted rookie salary structure means that's too long to wait on a prospect now. If the Packers believe in Love, they should want to see what he can do in Year 3, timed when they can save considerable money on Rodgers.

Love's four-year all-guaranteed deal is worth $12.3 million, making him a bargain backup to Rodgers for now. There's a club option for Love in 2024, but by the end of 2022 the Packers need to know whether they need to make the big second contract investment or restructure Rodgers' deal ahead of him turning 39.

Rodgers will get his chance to try to lead Green Bay to a second Super Bowl in the next two years. But with Love waiting, he'll need to fuel his motivation and deliver a spike back to his prime to have any shot of playing all the way through his current contract.