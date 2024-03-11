Breaking Baz: Greta Gerwig Parties At Vanity Fair’s Oscar Event & Talks ‘Barbie 2’ As ‘Oppenheimer’ Gets Overshadowed By All That Kenergy – See The Guest List
Greta Gerwig tells me there’s “no resistance” from her about the possibility of Barbie 2.
The challenge for her she says, is how to tackle a follow-up movie. Initially, the filmmaker wasn’t “feeling” the idea of a sequel, but now she’s warm to such a situation. “I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it,” she says, but there’s a heck of a lot to discuss first with Mattel, Margo Robbie, WB Discovery, producer David Heyman and all of her creative collaborators.
Also, there’s rather a lot on her plate as she puts the architecture in place to shoot Narnia for Netflix, and Gerwig revealed that she’ll return to London to soon resume the very early stages of pre-production in the UK.
Narnia more than likely won’t be ready to go before cameras until late this year or possibly early next. It’s yet to be determined, plus Gerwig has yet to appoint key department heads who will create the magical land where animals behave as equals with humans, witches wage war and dragons and horses fly.
We were chatting at the 30th annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party (see the guest list below), hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and held under a vast, 10,000-square-foot marquee constructed on the Wallis Annenberg Center’s estate in Beverly Hills.
Christopher Nolan’s towering Oppenheimer won seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. as well as trophies for Editing, Cinematography and Score.
But the crowning honor was botched by Al Pacino, who bungled his announcement of the Best Picture prize. There was little flair, and what should have been an extraordinary moment for Nolan and producer Emma Thomas seemed anticlimactic.
Yes, yes, of course Oppenheimer won the Academy Award — the film’s already listed on the Wall of Fame in the sprawling main lobby of the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, but somehow I feel that Barbie stole its glory on the night.
There was so much Kenergy in the room — thanks to the Busby Berkeley-sized performance of Mark Robson and Andrew Wyatt’s “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling and 65 dancers and with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell singing their hit “What Was I Made For?” which won the Best Song Oscar — that Oppenheimer was overshadowed by Barbie.
Oppenheimer was rightly lauded at the Governors Ball, but the main topic of conversation was Mattel’s doll.
Same at Vanity Fair — though, funnily enough, Universal’s own celebrations at Soho House in West Hollywood was Barbie-free, and the clear focus for celebration was Oppenheimer’s huge achievement and The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s success in the Best Supporting Actress category.
The Governors Ball was my first port of call. I like to watch the statuettes being engraved then eat, ‘cause nothing had been inside my belly all day. A nice man from London was serving up mini Yorkshire puddings with slices of roast beef. I also had a mouthful of chicken pot pie then did the rounds, offering congratulations here and there.
The Channel 4 contingent consisting of CEO Alex Mahon and Film4’s Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden were thrilled with their six Oscars — two for Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (Best International Feature and Best Sound for Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn) and the four prizes won for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (Emma Stone for Best Actress; Holly Waddington for Costume Design; Nadia Stacey, Mark Couler and Josh Weston for Makeup & Hairstyling; and James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek for Production Design).
The Zone of Interest producer James Wilson was happy too. So were A24’s David Fenkel and Matthew Bires.
Searchlight were delighted for Poor Things, as was Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, who has produced several of Lanthimos’s movies.
There’s chatter about another Lanthimos film, Kinds of Kindness — again starring Stone, with Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe — being considered for Cannes in May.
Speaking of Willem Dafoe, I ended up chasing him around the Vanity Fair party.
OK, that’s a slight exaggeration. There I was chatting to some filmmakers and scoffing a slice of chef Evan Funke’s famous Amalfitano, aka lemon pizza (I didn’t spend the entire night and early hours stuffing my face!) when Dafoe rocks up and waltzes off with a whole Margherita pizza pie. I go, “Hey, what’s going down here, Willem Dafoe?” He clocks it’s me then literally legs it, so I gave chase and catch him at a table occupied by him and two other people.
He very kindly offered me a piece of pizza pie, but I was just joshing around, as was he. What larks, though.
Good to catch up with The Color Purple Supporting Actress nominee Danielle Brooks, who will be back on the set of Minecraft any day now with Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge and Kate McKinnon.
Happy also to get the opportunity to chat with Kelvin Harrison Jr., who’s about to scoot off to work with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind‘s Michel Gondry to star in a musical movie about the early career of Pharrell Williams.
Cynthia Erivo stopped by Vanity Fair following her gig presenting at the ceremony with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.
The actress, singer and producer is eyeing a possible feature film role possibly to shoot this summer. Then there’s the tantalizing prospect of returning to the theatre — the plan being either a new play on Broadway or the revival of a musical that’s played New York but would be new to London’s West End. “We’re talking lots about both shows, but I’ll only do one of them,” was all that the Tony-winning star would reveal.
The Zone of Interest’s Christian Friedel will return to play Hamlet in Düsseldorf, as we’ve already reported, and also will resume shooting his role in The White Lotus 3 on location in Thailand.
From playing Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss to frolicking in paradise for The White Lotus is like going “from darkness to the light,” he says.
I spotted Jeffrey Wright engaged in conversation with director and writer John Waters and saw Jodie Foster — still can’t get over just how brilliant she is in True Detective; and mighty fine in Nyad — conversing with a bunch of people.
Earlier, over at the Governors Ball, I saw her fellow Nyad star Annette Bening, waiting forever for an elevator to take a party of folk down to the limo meeting point. They included CAA’s Kevin Huvane; Jennifer Salke head of Amazon Studios; and Sue Kroll, Amazon Studios’ marketing chief.
When I pitched up at Vanity Fair, the dance floor was empty, but after a while — 11:40 p.m., to be precise — the super DJ played “Murder on the Dance Floor,” and guests got on down and did their stuff.
It carried on that way until 2 in the morning, and it was fun to watch people dance as they waved their Academy Awards around.
Here’s a list that includes many of those who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — not all at the same time!
Oscar winners:
Best Picture: Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas; Oppenheimer
Best Director: Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer
Best Actress: Emma Stone; Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson; American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay: Arthur Harari, Justine Triet; Anatomy of a Fall
Best Documentary Short Film: Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot; The Last Repair Shop
Best Film Editing: Jennifer Lame;Oppenheimer
Best International Film: Jonathan Glazer; The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song: FINNEAS, Billie Eilish; “What Was I Made For?” fromBarbie
Best Costume Design: Holly Waddington; Poor Things
Best Sound: Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers; The Zone of Interest
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson; Oppenheimer
Best Production Design: Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek, James Price; Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey, Josh Weston; Poor Things
Best Animated Short Film: Brad Booker, Dave Mullins; War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Documentary Feature: Mstyslav Chernov; 20 Days in Mariupol
Actors:
Mr. Ben Kingsley-Adir ,Ms. Uzo Aduba,Mr. Casey Affleck,Ms. Jessica Alba,Ms. Erika Alexander,Mr. Riz Ahmed,Ms. Pamela Anderson,Ms. Maude Apatow,Mr. Will Arnett,Mr. Dylan Arnold,Ms. Patricia Arquette,Mr. Mamoudou Athie,Mr. Jonathan Bailey, Ms. Elizabeth Banks,Ms. Alba Baptista,Mr. Jason Bateman,Ms. Kate Berlant,Ms. Niecy Nash-Betts ,Ms. Leslie Bibb,Ms. Jessica Biel
Ms. Selma Blair
Ms. Emily Blunt
Mr. Matt Bomer
Mr. Luke Bracey
Mr. Adrien Brody
Ms. Danielle Brooks
Mr. Sterling K. Brown
Ms. Quinta Brunson
Mr. Nicolas Cage
Ms. Tantoo Cardinal
Mr. Will Casey
Ms. Madelyn Cline
Ms. Jennifer Coolidge
Ms. Laverne Cox
Mr. Willem Dafoe
Mr. Ted Danson
Mr. Larry David
Mr. Robert De Niro
Mr. Matt Damon
Ms. Zooey Deschanel
Ms. Nina Dobrev
Mr. Colman Domingo
Mr. Michael Douglas
Mr. Robert Downey, Jr.
Mr. Paul W. Downs
Ms. Fran Drescher
Ms. Minnie Driver
Mr. Alexander Dreymon
Ms. Phoebe Dynevor
Mr. John Early
Ms. Hannah Einbinder
Mr. Jay Ellis
Ms. Cynthia Erivo
Mr. Chris Evans
Ms. Meghann Fahy
Ms. America Ferrera
Ms. Sally Field
Mr. Nathan Fielder
Ms. Dominique Fishback
Ms. Isla Fisher
Ms. Jodie Foster
Ms. Julia Fox
Mr. Brendan Fraser
Ms. Ziwe Fumudoh
Mr. Troy Garity
Mr. Ncuti Gatwa
Mr. Paul Giamatti
Mr. Tyrese Gibson
Ms. Lily Gladstone
Mr. Donald Glover
Mr. Jeff Goldblum
Ms. Ariana Greenblatt
Ms. Grace Gummer
Ms. Mamie Gummer
Ms. Danai Gurira
Ms. Tiffany Haddish
Ms. Kathryn Hahn
Ms. Rebecca Hall
Ms. Chelsea Handler
Mr. Jon Hamm
Ms. Laura Harrier
Mr. Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Mr. Josh Hartnett
Ms. Salma Hayek-Pinault
Mr. Garrett Hedlund
Mr. Chris Hemsworth
Mr. Aldis Hodge
Ms. Elizabeth Hurley
Mr. Nicholas Galitzine
Mr. Brett Goldstein
Ms. Vanessa Hudgens
Ms. Sandra Hüller
Ms. Helen Hunt
Mr. Danny Huston
Mr. Jack Huston
Ms. Stephanie Hsu
Mr. Damson Idris
Mr. Ke Huy Quan
Ms. Louisa Jacobson
Ms. Poorna Jagannathan
Ms. Rashida Jones
Mr. Michael Keaton
Mr. Joe Keery
Mr. Barry Keoghan
Ms. Joey King
Sir Ben Kingsley
Mr. Ezra Koenig
Mr. John Krasinski
Mr. Nick Kroll
Ms. Diane Kruger
Ms. Diane Lane
Ms. Jessica Lange
Ms. Jennifer Lawrence
Ms. Greta Lee
Ms. Zoe Lister-Jones
Mr. Simu Liu
Ms. Aria Mia Loberti
Ms. Lindsay Lohan
Ms. Eva Longoria
Ms. Billie Lourd
Ms. Nora Lum (Awkwafina)
Ms. Melanie Lynskey
Mr. John Magaro
Ms. Leslie Mann
Ms. Melissa McCarthy
Mr. Matthew McConaughey
Ms. Mary McCormack
Mr. Seth MacFarlane
Mr. James Marsden
Mr. Charles Melton
Ms. Camilla Mendes
Ms. Demi Moore
Ms. Rita Moreno
Ms. Olivia Munn
Mr. John Mulaney
Ms. Hari Nef
Ms. Lorraine Nicholson
Mr. Ray Nicholson
Mr. Robert De Niro
Ms. Lupita Nyong`O
Ms. Catherine O`Hara
Ms. Sandra Oh
Mr. John Ortiz
Mr. Rege-Jean Page
Ms. Amanda Peet
Mr. Taylor Zakhar Perez
Mr. Evan Peters
Mr. Jeremy Pope
Mr. Glen Powell
Ms. Florence Pugh
Ms. Issa Rae
Ms. Lily Rabe
Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ms. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Mr. Danny Ramirez
Ms. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Ms. Renee Rapp
Ms. Emily Ratajkowski
Ms. Andrea Riseborough
Ms. Margot Robbie
Mr. Tim Robbins
Mr. Sam Rockwell
Ms. Michaela Jae Rodriguez
Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross
Mr. Mark Ruffalo
Ms. Meg Ryan
Mr. Andy Samberg
Ms. Hunter Schafer
Ms. Rachel Sennott
Mr. Dominic Sessa
Ms. Chloë Sevigny
Ms. Yara Shahidi
Ms. Alexandra Shipp
Ms. Sarah Silverman
Mr. David Spade
Mr. Morgan Spector
Ms. Sasha Spielberg
Ms. Hailee Steinfeld
Ms. Emma Stone
Ms. Sharon Stone
Ms. Mary Steenburgen
Sir Patrick Stewart
Ms. Sydney Sweeney
Ms. Anya Taylor-Joy
Mr. Miles Teller
Ms. Juno Temple
Ms. Charlize Theron
Mr. Justin Theroux
Ms. Phoebe Tonkin
Mr. Oliver Trevena
Mr. Callum Turner
Ms. Jodie Turner-Smith
Ms. Gabrielle Union
Ms. Sofia Vergara
Ms. Geraldine Viswanathan
Ms. Lena Waithe
Ms. Kerry Washington
Ms. Jacki Weaver
Ms. Allison Williams
Ms. Jessica Williams
Ms. Tallulah Willis
Ms. Casey Wilson
Mr. Edgar Wright
Mr. Jeffrey Wright
Ms. Michelle Yeoh
Mr. Steven Yeun
Mr. Teo Yoo
Mr. Ramy Youssef
Directors/Producers:
Mr. J J Abrams
Mr. Tom Ackerley
Ms. Lucia Aniello
Mr. Judd Apatow
Mr. Noah Baumbach
Mr. Kenya Barris
Mr. David Benioff
Mr. Jason Blum
Ms. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Mr. Jon M. Chu
Ms. Gia Coppola
Mr. Jay Duplass
Ms. Ava DuVernay
Mr. Eric Eisner
Ms. Helen Estabrook
Mr. Paul Feig
Ms. Greta Gerwig
Mr. Jonathan Glazer
Mr. Brian Grazer
Mr. Reinaldo Marcus Green
Mr. Joshua Grode
Mr. David Heyman
Ms. Lynette Howell Taylor
Mr. Cord Jefferson
Ms. Callie Khouri
Ms. Pamela Koffler
Ms. Lyn Lear
Ms. Monica Lewinsky
Mr. Phil Lord
Ms. Melina Matsoukas
Mr. Dave McCary
Mr. Chris Miller
Mr. Christopher Nolan
Mr. Michael Patrick King
Ms. Shonda Rhimes
Ms. A.V. Rockwell
Mr. Charles Roven
Mr. Daniel Scheinert
Ms. Catherine Scorsese
Mr. Martin Scorsese
Ms. Celine Song
Mr. Steven Spielberg
Mr. Scott Stuber
Ms. Emma Thomas
Ms. Suzanne Todd
Ms. Justine Triet
Mr. Cash Warren
Mr. John Waters
Ms. Olivia Wilde
Ms. Zelda Williams
Film Creatives:
Mr. Brad Booker
Mr. Johnnie Burn
Mr. Mstyslav Chernov
Mr. Roman Coppola
Mr. Mark Coulier
Ms. Jacqueline Durran
Mr. Jerskin Fendrix
Ms. Shona Heath
Ms. Laura Karpman
Mr. Tony McNamara
Ms. Zsuzsa Mihalek
Mr. Dave Mullins
Mr. James Price
Ms. Nadia Stacey
Ms. Jen Statsky
Ms. Holly Waddington
Mr. Josh Weston
Mr. Tarn Willers
Fashion:
Ms. Roberta Armani
Mr. Maximilian Davis
Mr. Tom Ford
Ms. Talita von Fürstenberg
Mr. Fernando Garcia
Mr. Prabal Gurung
Mr. Lazaro Hernandez
Ms. Aurora James
Mr. Jerry Lorenzo
Mr. Alexandre Mattiussi
Mr. Jack McCollough
Mr. Zac Posen
Ms. Sarah Staudinger
Ms. Charlotte Tilbury
Ms. Donatella Versace
Ms. Vera Wang
Art:
Mr. Yves Béhar
Mr. Brendan Connell Jr.
Mr. George Cortina
Mr. Michael Govan
Ms. Cinny Kennard
Mr. Michael Smith
Mr. Antwaun Sargent
Mr. Vito Schnabel
Mr. Gordon von Steiner
Mr. Jordan Wolfson
Ms. Janet Yang
Business:
Mr. Sam Altman
Mr. Michael Barker
Mr. Jim Berkus
Mr. Tom Bernard
Mr. Jeff Bezos
Mr. Sergey Brin
Mr. Brian Chesky
Mr. Eddy Cue
Mr. Ari Emanuel
Mr. Jon Feltheimer
Mr. Bob Gersh
Ms. Vanessa Getty
Mr. Rick Hilton
Mr. Kevin Huvane
Ms. Kris Jenner
Ms. Kylie Jenner
Ms. Kim Kardashian
Mr. Bill Kramer
Mr. Ynon Kreiz
Mr. Franklin Leonard
Mr. Bryan Lourd
Mr. Neal Mohan
Mr. Adam Mosseri
Mr. Alexis Ohanian
Mr. François-Henri Pinault
Ms. Gigi Pritzker
Mr. Kurt Rappaport
Mr. Brian Roberts
Mr. Brian Robbins
Ms. Lauren Sánchez
Ms. Kelly Sawyer
Mr. Hans Vestberg
Mr. Paul Wachter
Mr. Casey Wasserman
Mr. Charles Annenberg Weingarten
Mr. Patrick Whitesell
Ms. Anne Wojcicki
Ms. Sharon Yeshaya
Models:
Ms. Adut Akech
Ms. Lily Aldridge
Ms. Alessandra Ambrosio
Ms. Nora Attal
Ms. Vittoria Ceretti
Ms. Helena Christensen
Ms. Ashley Graham
Ms. Daphne Guinness
Ms. Amelia Gray Hamlin
Ms. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Ms. Kendall Jenner
Ms. Heidi Klum
Ms. Iris Law
Ms. Precious Lee
Mr. Alton Mason
Ms. Carolyn Murphy
Ms. Chrissy Teigen
Ms. Camille Rowe
Ms. Irina Shayk
Ms. Molly Sims
Ms. Joan Smalls
Ms. Anok Yai
Media:
Mr. Derek Blasberg
Mr. Karamo Brown
Ms. Emma Chamberlain
Ms. Amelia Dimoldenberg
Ms. Kathy Hilton
Ms. Paris Hilton
Ms. Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Mr. Bill Maher
Mr. Ayman Mohyeldin
Mr. & Mrs. James Murdoch
Mr. Trevor Noah
Ms. Nicole Richie
Music:
Ms. Gracie Abrams
Ms. Anitta
Ms. Chloe Bailey
Ms. Halle Bailey
Mr. Jon Batiste
Mr. Beck
Mr. Towa Bird
Mr. Andrea Bocelli
Mr. T Bone Burnett
Ms. Cardi B
Ms. Camila Cabello
Ms. Sabrina Carpenter
Ms. Ciara
Ms. Brandi Carlile
Mr. Kenneth Brian Edmonds (Babyface)
Ms. Billie Eilish
Mr. Flava Flav
Ms. Becky G
Ms. Demi Lovato
Mr. Jordan Lutes
Mr. Giveon
Ms. Ellie Goulding
Mr. Ludwig Göransson
Ms. Alana Haim
Ms. Danielle Haim
Ms. Este Haim
Ms. Coco Jones
Mr. Lenny Kravitz
Ms. Charlotte Lawrence
Ms. Lizzo
Mr. John Legend
Mr. Joel Madden
Ms. Kylie Minogue
Ms. Victoria Monet
Mr. Finneas O’Connell
Mr. Usher Raymond
Ms. Maggie Rogers
Mr. Mark Ronson
Ms. Rose
Mr. Anderson .Paak
Ms. Caroline Polachek
Ms. Saweetie
Ms. Ice Spice
Mr. Justin Timberlake
Mr. Busta Rhymes
Ms. Kelly Rowland
Ms. Diane Warren
Mr. Andrew Wyatt
Ms. Charli XCX
Politics:
Mr. James Costos
Councilmember Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD
The Hon. Alex Padilla
The Hon. Nancy Pelosi & Mr. Paul Pelosi, Sr.
Studio:
Ms. Pamela Abdy
Mr. Michael Bires
Mr. Alan Bergman
Ms. Robbie Brenner
Ms. Daria Cercek
Mr. Tim Cook
Mr. Peter Cramer
Mr. David Fenkel
Mr. David Greenbaum
Mr. Matthew Greenfield
Mr. Mike Hopkins
Mr. Michael Ireland
Mr. Brian Olsavsky
Ms. Jennifer Salke
Mr. Ted Sarandos & Ambassador Nicole Avant
Mr. David Zaslav
Sports:
Mr. Odell Beckham, Jr.
Mr. Jimmy Chin
Mr. Anthony Davis
Mr. Roger Federer
Mr. Jalen Hurts
Mr. LeBron James
Mr. Rich Paul
Mr. Dwyane Wade
Mr. Shaun White
Ms. Serena Williams
Mr. Russell Wilson
