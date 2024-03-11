Breaking Baz: Greta Gerwig Parties At Vanity Fair’s Oscar Event & Talks ‘Barbie 2’ As ‘Oppenheimer’ Gets Overshadowed By All That Kenergy – See The Guest List

Greta Gerwig tells me there’s “no resistance” from her about the possibility of Barbie 2.

The challenge for her she says, is how to tackle a follow-up movie. Initially, the filmmaker wasn’t “feeling” the idea of a sequel, but now she’s warm to such a situation. “I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it,” she says, but there’s a heck of a lot to discuss first with Mattel, Margo Robbie, WB Discovery, producer David Heyman and all of her creative collaborators.

More from Deadline

Also, there’s rather a lot on her plate as she puts the architecture in place to shoot Narnia for Netflix, and Gerwig revealed that she’ll return to London to soon resume the very early stages of pre-production in the UK.

RELATED: Oscars TV Review: Jimmy Kimmel Packs A Punch On Trump & More As ABC & Producers Finally Make An Academy Awards For The 21st Century

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the 2024 Oscars (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Narnia more than likely won’t be ready to go before cameras until late this year or possibly early next. It’s yet to be determined, plus Gerwig has yet to appoint key department heads who will create the magical land where animals behave as equals with humans, witches wage war and dragons and horses fly.

RELATED: Greta Gerwig Says She’s “Properly Scared” To Tackle Netflix ‘Narnia’ Films, Addresses Prospect Of Directing A ‘Bond’ Pic

We were chatting at the 30th annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party (see the guest list below), hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and held under a vast, 10,000-square-foot marquee constructed on the Wallis Annenberg Center’s estate in Beverly Hills.

Christopher Nolan’s towering Oppenheimer won seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. as well as trophies for Editing, Cinematography and Score.

Story continues

But the crowning honor was botched by Al Pacino, who bungled his announcement of the Best Picture prize. There was little flair, and what should have been an extraordinary moment for Nolan and producer Emma Thomas seemed anticlimactic.

Yes, yes, of course Oppenheimer won the Academy Award — the film’s already listed on the Wall of Fame in the sprawling main lobby of the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, but somehow I feel that Barbie stole its glory on the night.

There was so much Kenergy in the room — thanks to the Busby Berkeley-sized performance of Mark Robson and Andrew Wyatt’s “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling and 65 dancers and with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell singing their hit “What Was I Made For?” which won the Best Song Oscar — that Oppenheimer was overshadowed by Barbie.

RELATED: Watch The Best-Song Oscar Performances

Oppenheimer was rightly lauded at the Governors Ball, but the main topic of conversation was Mattel’s doll.

Same at Vanity Fair — though, funnily enough, Universal’s own celebrations at Soho House in West Hollywood was Barbie-free, and the clear focus for celebration was Oppenheimer’s huge achievement and The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s success in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Governors Ball was my first port of call. I like to watch the statuettes being engraved then eat, ‘cause nothing had been inside my belly all day. A nice man from London was serving up mini Yorkshire puddings with slices of roast beef. I also had a mouthful of chicken pot pie then did the rounds, offering congratulations here and there.

Roast beef and Yorkshire pudding at Oscar Governors Ball (Baz Bamigboye/Deadline)

The Channel 4 contingent consisting of CEO Alex Mahon and Film4’s Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden were thrilled with their six Oscars — two for Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (Best International Feature and Best Sound for Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn) and the four prizes won for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things (Emma Stone for Best Actress; Holly Waddington for Costume Design; Nadia Stacey, Mark Couler and Josh Weston for Makeup & Hairstyling; and James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek for Production Design).

RELATED: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Zone Of Interest’ & ‘Poor Things’ Wins Cap Good Night For Brits At The Oscars

Ollie Madden, Alex Mahon, Daniel Battsek (Baz Bamigboye/Deadline)

The Zone of Interest producer James Wilson was happy too. So were A24’s David Fenkel and Matthew Bires.

Searchlight were delighted for Poor Things, as was Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, who has produced several of Lanthimos’s movies.

Matthew Bires and David Fenkel (Baz Bamigboye/Deadline)

There’s chatter about another Lanthimos film, Kinds of Kindness — again starring Stone, with Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe — being considered for Cannes in May.

Speaking of Willem Dafoe, I ended up chasing him around the Vanity Fair party.

OK, that’s a slight exaggeration. There I was chatting to some filmmakers and scoffing a slice of chef Evan Funke’s famous Amalfitano, aka lemon pizza (I didn’t spend the entire night and early hours stuffing my face!) when Dafoe rocks up and waltzes off with a whole Margherita pizza pie. I go, “Hey, what’s going down here, Willem Dafoe?” He clocks it’s me then literally legs it, so I gave chase and catch him at a table occupied by him and two other people.

He very kindly offered me a piece of pizza pie, but I was just joshing around, as was he. What larks, though.

Good to catch up with The Color Purple Supporting Actress nominee Danielle Brooks, who will be back on the set of Minecraft any day now with Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge and Kate McKinnon.

Happy also to get the opportunity to chat with Kelvin Harrison Jr., who’s about to scoot off to work with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind‘s Michel Gondry to star in a musical movie about the early career of Pharrell Williams.

Cynthia Erivo stopped by Vanity Fair following her gig presenting at the ceremony with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

The actress, singer and producer is eyeing a possible feature film role possibly to shoot this summer. Then there’s the tantalizing prospect of returning to the theatre — the plan being either a new play on Broadway or the revival of a musical that’s played New York but would be new to London’s West End. “We’re talking lots about both shows, but I’ll only do one of them,” was all that the Tony-winning star would reveal.

The Zone of Interest’s Christian Friedel will return to play Hamlet in Düsseldorf, as we’ve already reported, and also will resume shooting his role in The White Lotus 3 on location in Thailand.

From playing Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss to frolicking in paradise for The White Lotus is like going “from darkness to the light,” he says.

I spotted Jeffrey Wright engaged in conversation with director and writer John Waters and saw Jodie Foster — still can’t get over just how brilliant she is in True Detective; and mighty fine in Nyad — conversing with a bunch of people.

Earlier, over at the Governors Ball, I saw her fellow Nyad star Annette Bening, waiting forever for an elevator to take a party of folk down to the limo meeting point. They included CAA’s Kevin Huvane; Jennifer Salke head of Amazon Studios; and Sue Kroll, Amazon Studios’ marketing chief.

Jennifer Salke and Kevin Huvane (Baz Bamigboye/Deadline)

When I pitched up at Vanity Fair, the dance floor was empty, but after a while — 11:40 p.m., to be precise — the super DJ played “Murder on the Dance Floor,” and guests got on down and did their stuff.

It carried on that way until 2 in the morning, and it was fun to watch people dance as they waved their Academy Awards around.

Here’s a list that includes many of those who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — not all at the same time!

Oscar winners:

Best Picture: Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas; Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Emma Stone; Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson; American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay: Arthur Harari, Justine Triet; Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary Short Film: Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot; The Last Repair Shop

Best Film Editing: Jennifer Lame;Oppenheimer

Best International Film: Jonathan Glazer; The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song: FINNEAS, Billie Eilish; “What Was I Made For?” fromBarbie

Best Costume Design: Holly Waddington; Poor Things

Best Sound: Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers; The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson; Oppenheimer

Best Production Design: Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek, James Price; Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey, Josh Weston; Poor Things

Best Animated Short Film: Brad Booker, Dave Mullins; War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Feature: Mstyslav Chernov; 20 Days in Mariupol

Actors:

Mr. Ben Kingsley-Adir ,Ms. Uzo Aduba,Mr. Casey Affleck,Ms. Jessica Alba,Ms. Erika Alexander,Mr. Riz Ahmed,Ms. Pamela Anderson,Ms. Maude Apatow,Mr. Will Arnett,Mr. Dylan Arnold,Ms. Patricia Arquette,Mr. Mamoudou Athie,Mr. Jonathan Bailey, Ms. Elizabeth Banks,Ms. Alba Baptista,Mr. Jason Bateman,Ms. Kate Berlant,Ms. Niecy Nash-Betts ,Ms. Leslie Bibb,Ms. Jessica Biel

Ms. Selma Blair

Ms. Emily Blunt

Mr. Matt Bomer

Mr. Luke Bracey

Mr. Adrien Brody

Ms. Danielle Brooks

Mr. Sterling K. Brown

Ms. Quinta Brunson

Mr. Nicolas Cage

Ms. Tantoo Cardinal

Mr. Will Casey

Ms. Madelyn Cline

Ms. Jennifer Coolidge

Ms. Laverne Cox

Mr. Willem Dafoe

Mr. Ted Danson

Mr. Larry David

Mr. Robert De Niro

Mr. Matt Damon

Ms. Zooey Deschanel

Ms. Nina Dobrev

Mr. Colman Domingo

Mr. Michael Douglas

Mr. Robert Downey, Jr.

Mr. Paul W. Downs

Ms. Fran Drescher

Ms. Minnie Driver

Mr. Alexander Dreymon

Ms. Phoebe Dynevor

Mr. John Early

Ms. Hannah Einbinder

Mr. Jay Ellis

Ms. Cynthia Erivo

Mr. Chris Evans

Ms. Meghann Fahy

Ms. America Ferrera

Ms. Sally Field

Mr. Nathan Fielder

Ms. Dominique Fishback

Ms. Isla Fisher

Ms. Jodie Foster

Ms. Julia Fox

Mr. Brendan Fraser

Ms. Ziwe Fumudoh

Mr. Troy Garity

Mr. Ncuti Gatwa

Mr. Paul Giamatti

Mr. Tyrese Gibson

Ms. Lily Gladstone

Mr. Donald Glover

Mr. Jeff Goldblum

Ms. Ariana Greenblatt

Ms. Grace Gummer

Ms. Mamie Gummer

Ms. Danai Gurira

Ms. Tiffany Haddish

Ms. Kathryn Hahn

Ms. Rebecca Hall

Ms. Chelsea Handler

Mr. Jon Hamm

Ms. Laura Harrier

Mr. Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Mr. Josh Hartnett

Ms. Salma Hayek-Pinault

Mr. Garrett Hedlund

Mr. Chris Hemsworth

Mr. Aldis Hodge

Ms. Elizabeth Hurley

Mr. Nicholas Galitzine

Mr. Brett Goldstein

Ms. Vanessa Hudgens

Ms. Sandra Hüller

Ms. Helen Hunt

Mr. Danny Huston

Mr. Jack Huston

Ms. Stephanie Hsu

Mr. Damson Idris

Mr. Ke Huy Quan

Ms. Louisa Jacobson

Ms. Poorna Jagannathan

Ms. Rashida Jones

Mr. Michael Keaton

Mr. Joe Keery

Mr. Barry Keoghan

Ms. Joey King

Sir Ben Kingsley

Mr. Ezra Koenig

Mr. John Krasinski

Mr. Nick Kroll

Ms. Diane Kruger

Ms. Diane Lane

Ms. Jessica Lange

Ms. Jennifer Lawrence

Ms. Greta Lee

Ms. Zoe Lister-Jones

Mr. Simu Liu

Ms. Aria Mia Loberti

Ms. Lindsay Lohan

Ms. Eva Longoria

Ms. Billie Lourd

Ms. Nora Lum (Awkwafina)

Ms. Melanie Lynskey

Mr. John Magaro

Ms. Leslie Mann

Ms. Melissa McCarthy

Mr. Matthew McConaughey

Ms. Mary McCormack

Mr. Seth MacFarlane

Mr. James Marsden

Mr. Charles Melton

Ms. Camilla Mendes

Ms. Demi Moore

Ms. Rita Moreno

Ms. Olivia Munn

Mr. John Mulaney

Ms. Hari Nef

Ms. Lorraine Nicholson

Mr. Ray Nicholson

Mr. Robert De Niro

Ms. Lupita Nyong`O

Ms. Catherine O`Hara

Ms. Sandra Oh

Mr. John Ortiz

Mr. Rege-Jean Page

Ms. Amanda Peet

Mr. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Mr. Evan Peters

Mr. Jeremy Pope

Mr. Glen Powell

Ms. Florence Pugh

Ms. Issa Rae

Ms. Lily Rabe

Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ms. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Mr. Danny Ramirez

Ms. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Ms. Renee Rapp

Ms. Emily Ratajkowski

Ms. Andrea Riseborough

Ms. Margot Robbie

Mr. Tim Robbins

Mr. Sam Rockwell

Ms. Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross

Mr. Mark Ruffalo

Ms. Meg Ryan

Mr. Andy Samberg

Ms. Hunter Schafer

Ms. Rachel Sennott

Mr. Dominic Sessa

Ms. Chloë Sevigny

Ms. Yara Shahidi

Ms. Alexandra Shipp

Ms. Sarah Silverman

Mr. David Spade

Mr. Morgan Spector

Ms. Sasha Spielberg

Ms. Hailee Steinfeld

Ms. Emma Stone

Ms. Sharon Stone

Ms. Mary Steenburgen

Sir Patrick Stewart

Ms. Sydney Sweeney

Ms. Anya Taylor-Joy

Mr. Miles Teller

Ms. Juno Temple

Ms. Charlize Theron

Mr. Justin Theroux

Ms. Phoebe Tonkin

Mr. Oliver Trevena

Mr. Callum Turner

Ms. Jodie Turner-Smith

Ms. Gabrielle Union

Ms. Sofia Vergara

Ms. Geraldine Viswanathan

Ms. Lena Waithe

Ms. Kerry Washington

Ms. Jacki Weaver

Ms. Allison Williams

Ms. Jessica Williams

Ms. Tallulah Willis

Ms. Casey Wilson

Mr. Edgar Wright

Mr. Jeffrey Wright

Ms. Michelle Yeoh

Mr. Steven Yeun

Mr. Teo Yoo

Mr. Ramy Youssef

Directors/Producers:

Mr. J J Abrams

Mr. Tom Ackerley

Ms. Lucia Aniello

Mr. Judd Apatow

Mr. Noah Baumbach

Mr. Kenya Barris

Mr. David Benioff

Mr. Jason Blum

Ms. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Mr. Jon M. Chu

Ms. Gia Coppola

Mr. Jay Duplass

Ms. Ava DuVernay

Mr. Eric Eisner

Ms. Helen Estabrook

Mr. Paul Feig

Ms. Greta Gerwig

Mr. Jonathan Glazer

Mr. Brian Grazer

Mr. Reinaldo Marcus Green

Mr. Joshua Grode

Mr. David Heyman

Ms. Lynette Howell Taylor

Mr. Cord Jefferson

Ms. Callie Khouri

Ms. Pamela Koffler

Ms. Lyn Lear

Ms. Monica Lewinsky

Mr. Phil Lord

Ms. Melina Matsoukas

Mr. Dave McCary

Mr. Chris Miller

Mr. Christopher Nolan

Mr. Michael Patrick King

Ms. Shonda Rhimes

Ms. A.V. Rockwell

Mr. Charles Roven

Mr. Daniel Scheinert

Ms. Catherine Scorsese

Mr. Martin Scorsese

Ms. Celine Song

Mr. Steven Spielberg

Mr. Scott Stuber

Ms. Emma Thomas

Ms. Suzanne Todd

Ms. Justine Triet

Mr. Cash Warren

Mr. John Waters

Ms. Olivia Wilde

Ms. Zelda Williams

Film Creatives:

Mr. Brad Booker

Mr. Johnnie Burn

Mr. Mstyslav Chernov

Mr. Roman Coppola

Mr. Mark Coulier

Ms. Jacqueline Durran

Mr. Jerskin Fendrix

Ms. Shona Heath

Ms. Laura Karpman

Mr. Tony McNamara

Ms. Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mr. Dave Mullins

Mr. James Price

Ms. Nadia Stacey

Ms. Jen Statsky

Ms. Holly Waddington

Mr. Josh Weston

Mr. Tarn Willers

Fashion:

Ms. Roberta Armani

Mr. Maximilian Davis

Mr. Tom Ford

Ms. Talita von Fürstenberg

Mr. Fernando Garcia

Mr. Prabal Gurung

Mr. Lazaro Hernandez

Ms. Aurora James

Mr. Jerry Lorenzo

Mr. Alexandre Mattiussi

Mr. Jack McCollough

Mr. Zac Posen

Ms. Sarah Staudinger

Ms. Charlotte Tilbury

Ms. Donatella Versace

Ms. Vera Wang

Art:

Mr. Yves Béhar

Mr. Brendan Connell Jr.

Mr. George Cortina

Mr. Michael Govan

Ms. Cinny Kennard

Mr. Michael Smith

Mr. Antwaun Sargent

Mr. Vito Schnabel

Mr. Gordon von Steiner

Mr. Jordan Wolfson

Ms. Janet Yang

Business:

Mr. Sam Altman

Mr. Michael Barker

Mr. Jim Berkus

Mr. Tom Bernard

Mr. Jeff Bezos

Mr. Sergey Brin

Mr. Brian Chesky

Mr. Eddy Cue

Mr. Ari Emanuel

Mr. Jon Feltheimer

Mr. Bob Gersh

Ms. Vanessa Getty

Mr. Rick Hilton

Mr. Kevin Huvane

Ms. Kris Jenner

Ms. Kylie Jenner

Ms. Kim Kardashian

Mr. Bill Kramer

Mr. Ynon Kreiz

Mr. Franklin Leonard

Mr. Bryan Lourd

Mr. Neal Mohan

Mr. Adam Mosseri

Mr. Alexis Ohanian

Mr. François-Henri Pinault

Ms. Gigi Pritzker

Mr. Kurt Rappaport

Mr. Brian Roberts

Mr. Brian Robbins

Ms. Lauren Sánchez

Ms. Kelly Sawyer

Mr. Hans Vestberg

Mr. Paul Wachter

Mr. Casey Wasserman

Mr. Charles Annenberg Weingarten

Mr. Patrick Whitesell

Ms. Anne Wojcicki

Ms. Sharon Yeshaya

Models:

Ms. Adut Akech

Ms. Lily Aldridge

Ms. Alessandra Ambrosio

Ms. Nora Attal

Ms. Vittoria Ceretti

Ms. Helena Christensen

Ms. Ashley Graham

Ms. Daphne Guinness

Ms. Amelia Gray Hamlin

Ms. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Ms. Kendall Jenner

Ms. Heidi Klum

Ms. Iris Law

Ms. Precious Lee

Mr. Alton Mason

Ms. Carolyn Murphy

Ms. Chrissy Teigen

Ms. Camille Rowe

Ms. Irina Shayk

Ms. Molly Sims

Ms. Joan Smalls

Ms. Anok Yai

Media:

Mr. Derek Blasberg

Mr. Karamo Brown

Ms. Emma Chamberlain

Ms. Amelia Dimoldenberg

Ms. Kathy Hilton

Ms. Paris Hilton

Ms. Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Mr. Bill Maher

Mr. Ayman Mohyeldin

Mr. & Mrs. James Murdoch

Mr. Trevor Noah

Ms. Nicole Richie

Music:

Ms. Gracie Abrams

Ms. Anitta

Ms. Chloe Bailey

Ms. Halle Bailey

Mr. Jon Batiste

Mr. Beck

Mr. Towa Bird

Mr. Andrea Bocelli

Mr. T Bone Burnett

Ms. Cardi B

Ms. Camila Cabello

Ms. Sabrina Carpenter

Ms. Ciara

Ms. Brandi Carlile

Mr. Kenneth Brian Edmonds (Babyface)

Ms. Billie Eilish

Mr. Flava Flav

Ms. Becky G

Ms. Demi Lovato

Mr. Jordan Lutes

Mr. Giveon

Ms. Ellie Goulding

Mr. Ludwig Göransson

Ms. Alana Haim

Ms. Danielle Haim

Ms. Este Haim

Ms. Coco Jones

Mr. Lenny Kravitz

Ms. Charlotte Lawrence

Ms. Lizzo

Mr. John Legend

Mr. Joel Madden

Ms. Kylie Minogue

Ms. Victoria Monet

Mr. Finneas O’Connell

Mr. Usher Raymond

Ms. Maggie Rogers

Mr. Mark Ronson

Ms. Rose

Mr. Anderson .Paak

Ms. Caroline Polachek

Ms. Saweetie

Ms. Ice Spice

Mr. Justin Timberlake

Mr. Busta Rhymes

Ms. Kelly Rowland

Ms. Diane Warren

Mr. Andrew Wyatt

Ms. Charli XCX

Politics:

Mr. James Costos

Councilmember Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD

The Hon. Alex Padilla

The Hon. Nancy Pelosi & Mr. Paul Pelosi, Sr.

Studio:

Ms. Pamela Abdy

Mr. Michael Bires

Mr. Alan Bergman

Ms. Robbie Brenner

Ms. Daria Cercek

Mr. Tim Cook

Mr. Peter Cramer

Mr. David Fenkel

Mr. David Greenbaum

Mr. Matthew Greenfield

Mr. Mike Hopkins

Mr. Michael Ireland

Mr. Brian Olsavsky

Ms. Jennifer Salke

Mr. Ted Sarandos & Ambassador Nicole Avant

Mr. David Zaslav

Sports:

Mr. Odell Beckham, Jr.

Mr. Jimmy Chin

Mr. Anthony Davis

Mr. Roger Federer

Mr. Jalen Hurts

Mr. LeBron James

Mr. Rich Paul

Mr. Dwyane Wade

Mr. Shaun White

Ms. Serena Williams

Mr. Russell Wilson

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.