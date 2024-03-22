Breaking Baz: The Courage Of Catherine, The Princess Of Wales – Let’s Call Her By Her Proper Name

We still call her Kate Middleton.

Let’s call her by her proper name: Catherine, The Princess of Wales, wife of William, The Prince of Wales, first in line to the British throne.

Therefore, she is our future queen and mother of a future king in her son Prince George.

Only the most hard-hearted out there could fail to have been utterly moved by the Princess’s video statement issued Friday about her cancer diagnosis and the revelation that she is receiving chemotherapy.

The actor Dominic West spoke of the “tumultuous times” depicted in the last couple of seasons of The Crown. The Netflix show is a drama.

The Princess of Wales’ medical condition is real life; it’s happening now. That we even know about it is extraordinary in itself.

Once upon a time the royals themselves weren’t told they had cancer!

King George VI, father of the late Queen Elizabeth II, underwent a total left pneumonectomy for lung cancer without being told that he had the illness. His subjects weren’t told either.

Catherine’s revelations follow King Charles III’s own cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Already, I see heartless idiots on social media crying out that Catherine should have revealed her illness earlier and that it would have closed off the weeks of endless speculation about her condition. That’s totally unfair.

It initially was thought that her condition was noncancerous, but tests after she underwent major abdominal surgery found cancer had been present.

This is the mother of three children under the age of 10. As she explained in her video address, she and William had to work out the best way to tell them.

We live in this age of entitlement — this age where people think it’s their right to know everything. Right now. Right this minute.

The danger with this is that we lose our humanity. We lose our sense of caring.

Yes, I sound like a hypocrite because I want to know as much as the next person. But I’ve lived a long life, and every time I have wanted to weigh in on the psychodrama that has engulfed Kensington Palace these past few weeks, my spidery royal sense has held me back.

I may have private views about William being a bit of a prig, but I’ve always admired Catherine.

I can’t go into details here, but I know people who have known her since childhood, and they long ago told me that she is a sincere and down-to-earth woman — and that what has been written about her and William recently must have absolutely broken her heart.

But she’s a formidable woman. The strength it took to sit before cameras to make that video cannot be underestimated. That fortitude.

The late Queen Mother, William’s great-grandmother, said during WWII that she was glad “we’ve been bombed. It makes me feel I can look the East End in the face. The Princesses would never leave without me, and I couldn’t leave without the King, and the King will never leave.”

The Queen Mother wasn’t born a royal, nor was Catherine. But they both possess a certain type of grit that takes on life as it comes.

Where does this leave the British Royal Family?

The ranks are thin.

Queen Camilla can only do so much; she can’t stand in for King Charles for every occasion.

Princess Anne takes up a lot of the slack, and so does the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh — that’s Prince Edward and his wife Sophie; it gets confusing.

The disgraced Prince Andrew should not be allowed to take on royal duties. He really shouldn’t be allowed to appear in public again. He’s a total joke.

So, what about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the exiled Harry and Meghan?

They could, over time, help fill the void, but I’m not sure how that could work practically.

I do know, though, that time and love is a great healer. If they could just do their bit quietly, from afar, and see how it goes. But they will have to tread ever so carefully — and keep their mouths shut. Not a whisper. No statements from friends and all of that malarkey. Equally, William, must call off the attack dogs he has set for Harry’s throat.

I’m writing this from Perth, Western Australia, and my subconscious woke me in the middle of the night. Must be my Nigerian royal blood!

To remind you what extraordinary royal times we’re living in, here’s the full transcript of Catherine’s statement:

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.



It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.



“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.



This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.



As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.



As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.



Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.



We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.



At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

