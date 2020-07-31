Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston recovers from coronavirus, says he'll donate plasma for research

American actor Bryan Cranston recently took to Instagram to reveal that he'd donate his plasma after recovering from the coronavirus. The Breaking Bad actor talked about his symptoms, recovery, and future plan of action in a two-minute video.

He announced that he has decided to donate plasma for helping with the research procedure. "I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms," he said in the clip.

Cranston was standing in front of the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in Los Angeles, while recording the clip as he revealed that he was donating his plasma at the centre. "Hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people".

The actor then took his followers through the plasma donation process. In the footnotes of the video, he recalled his symptoms, which included a "slight headache, tightness of chest" and the loss of taste and smell. In order to create awareness, he also asked the medical professional what was going to happen to the plasma taken from him.

The nurse explained that the blood taken from Cranston will be sent to a centrifuge where the plasma will be separated from the blood. Then Cranston's platelets will be returned back to him. The whole process took about an hour, revealed the actor. He informed his followers that anybody who has had COVID-19 in the past will have the antibodies and hence can donate their plasma.

Calling himself lucky in the caption for recovering from the disease, Cranston urged everyone to "keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing hands, and stay socially distant".

Cranston is best known for his role as Walter White in the hit series Breaking Bad, The New York Times reported that he is a five-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony Award. In 2019, he won the Tony Award for his acting in Network.

