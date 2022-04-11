Breaking Bad 's Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Will Appear in Better Call Saul Final Season

AMC is cooking up something special for the farewell season of Better Call Saul.

The network confirmed Saturday that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the upcoming sixth and final season of their beloved show's spin-off, starring Bob Odenkirk as the titular con artist-turned-lawyer.

"They're coming back," AMC posted on Twitter with an image of Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul).

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould previously announced the news at Saturday's PaleyFest during a panel for the show, although he wouldn't divulge any details about their return to the franchise, according to Variety.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

"If you can believe it, there's more," added Odenkirk, 59, before Gould cut him off.

Paul revived his role as Jesse in Netflix's 2019 film spin-off El Camino, which took place immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad finale, which aired in 2013. Cranston and Odenkirk also had cameos in the movie.

Cranston has expressed that he would play Walt again "in a second," telling Collider that he's told Gould and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan (who also created Breaking Bad) that he's interested in appearing in the prequel series.

"I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second," Cranston said in 2020. "But it hasn't happened yet, I can tell you, and we'll see. I don't know. There's one more season to go, and we'll see what happens."

Better Call Saul returns for its final season on Monday, April 18, on AMC.