'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Fans Are Rioting After Bob Odenkirk's Emmy Snub

Jacqueline Saguin
·2 min read
Photo credit: Better Call Saul - Instagram
Photo credit: Better Call Saul - Instagram

From Zendaya to Quinta Brunson, the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards saw tremendous wins this year. But, on the flip side, one series' monumental loss had its fandom up in arms.

HBO Max's hit show Succession ousted AMC's Better Call Saul for Outstanding Drama Series — a loss that hasn't been taken lightly. Earlier this summer, in August, the sensational Breaking Bad spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk concluded its sixth and final season. During its remarkable run, the show earned a whooping 46 Emmy nominations, without a single win. This year's swift snub proved an especially tough blow for fans as they reached their boiling point on Twitter.

One viral tweet summed up the outrage amid the series losing out again. Part of the tweet read, "Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys. FORTY. SIX. And they never won. Not one. What other prequels are good, let alone a masterpiece that almost surpasses the original!? Greatest prequel of all time. What a sick joke!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Better Call Saul (@bettercallsaulamc)

Fellow Better Call Saul fans stormed the tweet with virtual nods. "Not a single Emmy for Better Call Saul?! What?!" one Twitter user replied. "This will always remain in history as the biggest snub ever," a different person tweeted in the thread.

Others took the chance to assure upset viewers that there might still a chance for a win. "They have next year. The final 6 [episodes] are eligible then," another added.

It's no wonder why fans feel passionate that the series deserves one final bit of recognition. With a fan vigor seen few and far between and only comparable to iconic shows like Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad set an extremely high bar for its spinoff prequel. However, it came as a pleasant surprise when Better Call Saul met just that, with some even arguing its superiority to the original.

What's more, Bob bid an emotional farewell on Twitter following the August 15 finale of Better Call Saul. "We came out of, maybe, a lot of people's favorite show ever and we could've been hated for simply trying to do a show," he said in a video. "But we weren't, we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it."

Let's hope the series wins a satisfying real-life conclusion as the show justly delivered.

