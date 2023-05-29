Breakeven Is Near for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Payoneer Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAYO) future prospects. Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. The US$1.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$12m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$24m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Payoneer Global's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Payoneer Global is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Diversified Financial analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$48m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 53% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Payoneer Global given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.0% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

