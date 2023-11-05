Breakeven Is Near for Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR)

Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Dar Global PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of real estate projects in the Middle East and Europe. The US$659m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$17m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Dar Global's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Dar Global

Consensus from 2 of the British Real Estate analysts is that Dar Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$58m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 51% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dar Global's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Dar Global currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Dar Global, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Dar Global's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Dar Global's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Dar Global's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.