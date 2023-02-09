Breakeven On The Horizon For KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$63m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$35m, the US$193m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on KemPharm's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering KemPharm, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$7.9m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving KemPharm's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

