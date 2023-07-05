Breakeven On The Horizon For Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. The US$1.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$182m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$167m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Genius Sports will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Genius Sports, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$7.5m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 85%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Genius Sports' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

