Breakeven On The Horizon For Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR)

Carbon Revolution Limited's (ASX:CBR): Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of -AU$27.2m and a trailing-twelve month of -AU$115.7m, the AU$280m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on CBR’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for CBR.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering CBR, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$7.5m in 2022. So, CBR is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which CBR must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, CBR may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of CBR’s upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that CBR has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that CBR has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

