Breakdancing provisionally approved as an Olympic sport in 2024 ... no, seriously

Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics. (AP)

Dust off your old breakdancing mats now because your country might need you. Breakdancing has been provisionally approved for the 2024 Olympics, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

There were rumblings this was going to happen. In March, the International Olympics Committee recommended breakdancing — along with a couple other sports — for consideration at the 2024 games.

Fischer cleared up why other sports — such as lacrosse or cricket — weren’t in the conversation for the Olympics. The committee believes breakdancing will bring in a younger audience.

Some context on what's driving Olympics' thinking on new sports: New additions need to be 1.) youth-oriented 2.) small footprint (they don't want the total no. of athletes to grow much, so team sports are v. hard) and 3.) have broad appeal, interest across many countries — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) June 25, 2019

Before you write off breakdancing as a sport, consider some of the other events in the Olympics. Many require skill, athleticism and hours of practice to reach perfection.

If breakdancing can do that and provide viewers with entertaining and moving performances, is it really any different than some of the events millions of people tune in to the Olympics to watch now?

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

