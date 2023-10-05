Take That to break silence on Robbie Williams’ comments about his time in the band

Take That are set to break their silence on Robbie Williams’ claims in a new documentary (Getty Images)

Take That are reportedly set to address controversial remarks made by Robbie Williams during his time in the chart-topping boy band in a new documentary.

Williams, 49, quit Take That in 1995 and went on to form a successful solo career.

Speaking to presenter Dermot O’Leary last year for BBC Two music show Reel Stories, Williams opened up about the struggles he experienced as part of the group, including his difficult relationship with Gary Barlow.

According to The Sun, remaining members Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will join O’Leary as guests in a future episode where they will have the opportunity to address his comments.

Robbie Williams has previously opened up about struggles he experienced while in Take That (Dave Benett)

A source told the publication: “When Robbie was on the show he talked about his ‘beef’ with Gary, which he took to levels ‘that were unnecessary and unkind’ — and how he worries Gary will still feel hurt about it all.

“The singer also said being in the band sparked ‘the onset of mental illness’, which included downing bottles of vodka after rehearsals and years of ensuing drug and alcohol abuse.

“Now Gary, Howard and Mark will be able to give their side of the story on a show which often leads to some seriously moving and candid moments.”

During his appearance on the show, the Angels singer said he was “covering up all of his insecurities, sadness, vulnerabilities with drinking and drinking”.

Reflecting on his relationship with Barlow, he told O’Leary: “I think the thing is when I left Take That in 1995, it paid to be obnoxious. And I had beef with Gaz, but the levels I took it to were unnecessary and unkind.

“I can’t help but think that there might be a little bit of him that still has an ‘I hurt’ from those moments.

“It might be imagined, it might be real, but I love him and I just want him to know that I am genuinely not that guy.”