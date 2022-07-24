Break your silence on the climate emergency

Photograph: Darryl Fonseka/Alamy

Thank you for your long read on the Inuit (‘The deepest silences’: what lies behind the Arctic’s Indigenous suicide crisis, 21 July). This article, following record temperatures in Britain, speaks to another deep silence. I’m old; I’ve lived my life while staring at the destruction of the environment, and thought of how this has already affected young people. How dare we remain so dumb? Hugh Brody’s 1999 book, The Other Side of Eden, introduced me to the lives of indigenous people. Other writers such as Kate Raworth have exhorted us to live within planetary boundaries. It’s not too late to break this silence.

Caroline Roaf

Oxford

• Robert Pringle’s letter (19 July)was too pessimistic. While I agree that humanity is in big trouble, events such as the second world war show us that desperate people are capable of great sacrifices and extraordinary creativity. Climate change involves two of the most complicated systems in the universe: the Earth’s atmosphere and the human mind. But if we can prevail over one, perhaps we can save ourselves from the other.

Brent Furnas

London

• Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.