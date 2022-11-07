Need a break from the screen? Here's how to cancel your HBO Max subscription

So, you’ve decided to cancel HBO Max after your fifth rewatch of "The Sopranos"?"

Doing so is easy, but HBO might try to offer a better deal to get you to stay. We were offered a 50% discount for six months when we tried to cancel. If you decided to cancel, access to the content won't expire until the start of the next billing cycle.

Here is how to cancel HBO Max.

Log into your HBO Max account and click on your profile.

Click on “subscription.”

Click on "manage subscription." Another window will open. Click “Cancel subscription.”

HBO Max may offer a better deal to get you to stay. Take it or leave it. Click “Continue to cancel” if you’re unimpressed.

Select a reason for canceling then click on “Yes, cancel subscription."

