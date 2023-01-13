Break Point review: Netflix documentary offers captivating look at brutal and lonely world of tennis

Jamie Braidwood
·5 min read

One thing Break Point makes clear from the start is that there is often very little glory to be found in tennis. “You get used to losing,” says Taylor Fritz, who is one of the 10 players featured in the first five episodes of the new Netflix documentary, produced by the team behind its wildly successful F1 predecessorDrive to Survive. “Only one player can win every week,” he adds, and while Break Point is there to capture those moments, it is in the examination of tennis as a brutal and at times lonely world that makes the first half of its debut season a compelling watch.

These are still early days for the show, but its tentative first steps are engaging enough and in moments break out into the stride that Drive to Survive captured quite masterfully in recent years. Despite some initial criticism, there is enough here for ardent tennis followers, as well as the prospective new audience Break Point is eager to hit. The nature of tennis and its intense physical and mental demands serves as the frame for much of the drama, which is designed to be brought to life by its characters – many of whom may be unfamiliar if you only watch a few days of Wimbledon per year.

There is a strategy in place here. Last season was one of the most significant and eventful years in tennis history but Break Point often finds itself towards the outer rim of the action, regaling in the sub-plots of the season. The major tennis stories of 2022 – Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia, Rafael Nadal’s stunning grand slam victories in Melbourne and Roland Garros, and the final matches in the legendary careers of Serena Williams and Roger Federer – are not the focus.

Instead, it is a “new generation” of players who are featured, those who are looking to fill the void that will eventually be left behind by some of the sport’s greatest-ever champions. Break Point clearly follows a brief to encourage the personalities and stories of the often overlooked next wave of players to come out, which is perhaps why the ATP and WTA tours, as well as the grand slam tournaments, have been so accommodating to permit its behind-the-scenes access. As Wimbledon openly admitted last July, most fans arriving through the gates at the All England Club “hadn’t heard of most of the players”.

The hope is that this begins to change as the show develops and the players who are featured go through the ups and downs, both on the screen as well as in real time on the court. Break Point succeeds in introducing these players and their motivations, sacrifices and fears. Indeed, it is in the study of the mental pressures of tennis where the show finds its mark.

We pick up at various points during the relentless grind of the season, concentrating on the major tournaments where players looking to take the next step on their careers can make the biggest impact. After the documentary opens on Nick Kyrgios, Ajla Tomljanovic and Matteo Berrettini are featured in Australia, with Fritz and Maria Sakkari followed at Indian Wells. As the season moves to clay, Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur are the focus at the Madrid Open before Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime are highlighted at Roland Garros for the second major of the year.

Of them all, it is perhaps the Spaniard Badosa who emerges with the most interesting storyline. Arriving at her home Madrid Open as the tournament favourite, ranked second in the world, her frank and honest discussion of her struggles with anxiety and depression highlight the suffocating pressure that expectation can have on individual athletes. Badosa’s unravelling in the second-round defeat to Simona Halep showed how exposed players can be when matches start to slip away and negative thoughts take hold.

Paula Badosa emerges with the most interesting storyline (Courtesy of Netflix)
Paula Badosa emerges with the most interesting storyline (Courtesy of Netflix)

These moments, which occur to several players throughout the first five episodes, are brutal to watch but make for captivating and at times shocking viewing. There is no hiding place, but the access and interviews with players help to provide context and insight into their mental state when matches begin to slide out of control. Players make references to “demons” and the “devil”, influencing their mind and every shot. This is what makes tennis so demanding; it is the most intense physical and mental battle and drags players to the depths of their emotions. Break Point allows these moments to unfold, and often at intimate proximity.

By far the most recognisable name in the documentary’s first season, there is also context added to the complex character of Kyrgios provided by friends and family, who recall some of his darkest days. Kyrgios’s manager, Daniel Horsfall, remembers the height of his drinking problem and having to track him down on the morning of a match. His mother points to a collection of smashed rackets at Kyrgios’s childhood home in Canberra, evidence of when his anger and temperament started to take over his talent.

Kyrgios’s eventful season is followed (Courtesy of Netflix)
Kyrgios’s eventful season is followed (Courtesy of Netflix)

There will undoubtedly be fans who are left disappointed by what is not mentioned. Although he is not interviewed, Nadal appears at various points throughout the first five episodes, floating into shot like an end-of-level boss in a video game, but his presence still manages to add a sense of mystique that clearly hangs over the younger players. Iga Swiatek will not be featured until the second half of Break Point is aired ahead of Wimbledon in June, covering the second half of the season. There is plenty showcased to leave fans wanting more, however.

This is also a process. Drive to Survive was not an immediate hit when it launched in 2019 and did not lead to a new wave of popularity for F1 overnight. Now renewed for a fifth and sixth season, it gained traction as drivers were revisited each season, adding further depth to their character as they progressed or fell through the ranks. Break Point knows this, which is why it was willing to only show a fleeting look at the 36-year-old Nadal and 41-year-old Williams in favour of the younger generation. With a further five episodes yet to come, the question is: will viewers stick around for the ride?

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Pineiro's kick lifts Panthers to 10-7 win over Saints

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the Carolina Panthers closed out their season with an opportunistic 10-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints finished with some wide statistical advantages, outgaining Carolina 304 yards to 203, but the game remained tight until the end because of New Orleans' inability to score on four possessions inside the Panthers 40-yard line. The Saints (7-10) were in position to win when safety Daniel So

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi