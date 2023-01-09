Break Point: Netflix's first serve leaves one big question – where is the hate?

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacting during his men's double round-robin match with Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis against Britain's Neal Skupski and The Netherlands Wesley Koolhof at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin - AFP

Nick Kyrgios. He’s the tennis player everyone loves. Right?

Well, no, actually. In any list of sport’s most divisive athletes, Kyrgios would be up there with Tyson Fury and Ronnie O’Sullivan. But you wouldn’t have known it from the new Netflix tennis documentary Break Point, which turns Mr Spiky into a cuddly toy.

During the 48-minute season opener – which is set at January’s Australian Open – we hear plenty from Kyrgios about his internal struggles and his love for his family. We see him serving his way to the men’s doubles title and canoodling with new girlfriend Costeen.

But where are Kyrgios’s many detractors? Where, for instance, is Michael Venus – the New Zealander who faced him in a rumbustious Melbourne quarter-final, and then described him as an “absolute knob” with the “maturity level of a 10-year-old”?

There was an opportunity here to explore – and maybe deepen – the never-ending debate over Kyrgios’s chequered contribution to tennis. Sadly, it was an opportunity missed.

After all the buzz surrounding this project, Break Point was expected to delve into the surface of Planet Tennis and reveal the feuds and factions beneath. Perhaps it is these lofty expectations which made the gentle, uncontroversial tone of episode one feel like a letdown.

In all, five of Break Point’s ten episodes will be released on Friday. The best of them – No 3 – shows American No 1 Taylor Fritz over-ruling his own coaches to play the Indian Wells final with a damaged ankle. This is revealing behind-the-scenes content and it will enhance Fritz’s status as one of the more interesting up-and-comers on the circuit. But there is no sign of the vicious backchat that turned Netflix’s previous venture – Formula One’s Drive To Survive – into such a juggernaut.

Perhaps the stars simply aligned for Drive To Survive. It’s worth remembering that the second series landed on the eve of Covid lockdown. And that the subjects, who’d never seen a sporting reality show before, were a little naive. The producers were able to dial up the tension – sometimes cynically – until Max Verstappen went on docu-strike, complaining about “faked rivalries”.

Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts after he wins his match and the United States take out the United Cup in the finals match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy - Corbis Sport

As for Break Point, its biggest challenge lies in the placid nature of tennis - a sport that suffers from a politeness problem.

All this excess civility stems from the tour’s unique dynamic. Part circus, part boarding school, it throws the players together in the same restaurants, lounges and locker-rooms for at least ten months of the year – by contrast to F1, where the teams shelter in their respective trailers. You can see why racket-wielders have become congenitally wary of conflict.

On the odd occasions where a little aggro does flare up, it starts a wave of excited rubbernecking among fans and media. Something that would never happen in a less decorous sport – like boxing, say.

This makes it all the stranger that Break’s Point’s producers missed a couple of gimmes over the first half of the season. I’m thinking not only of the Kygrios-Venus showdown but also of the French Open, and tennis’s best attempt at a Scandi noir. Why does the brief and unexpected row between Denmark’s Holger Rune and Norway’s Casper Ruud (whom Rune claimed had yelled "Ja!" in his face) make no appearance here?

Admittedly, Episode Five of Break Point does feature a Ruud argument from the French Open. Unfortunately, though, Ruud was not arguing with Rune – but rather with a groundsman over a weather-related delay to his practice session. This hardly counts as what the kids call “beef”.

The same episode tries to make dramatic capital out of the tug of love over Toni Nadal – the coach who has been working with Canadian hotshot Felix Auger Aliassime, but still refused to sit in FAA’s box when he came up against his own nephew Rafael at the French Open.

What did Auger Aliassime make of this display of disloyalty? “It was very clear once we started working together that he wouldn’t want me to beat his nephew.” At which point his agent chimes in with further emollience: “We respect the fact that it’s family. It’s all good.”

While we might credit the Auger Aliassime camp for their maturity, this doesn’t make for great TV. The joy of reality shows lies in the micro-conflicts, the bitchy asides. There are non-sports fans who watch Drive to Survive because it reminds them of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Yes, the Netflix producers could have done more with Break Point. But then, tennis didn’t give them a whole lot to work with. To put it simply, where is the hate?