How to break up with your phone for good

During the first lockdown back in the spring, I found myself, like most Britons, leaning on my phone more than usual.

Stuck at home it provided a much-needed window to the outside world. Except that outside world was pretty bleak and watching it crumble did not spark joy. I realised that the longer I laid in bed scrolling endlessly through my circuit of social media apps, the worse mood I would find myself in that day.

My screen time was out of control — like eight hours a day out of control. I couldn’t tell you one thing I looked at or learned in that time. But this wasn’t the worst of my issues. I was waking up at 3.40am every morning for no apparent reason and I required my digital pacifier: I was only able to return to sleep by taking my phone and basking in its blue light, silently scrolling through the online ‘image sharing community’, Imgur.

This is where I would find my funniest memes, the ones that when I posted them on Instagram would bring me the most rewards, the most likes. I could keep checking and giving myself little addictive hits of dopamine, thrilled that the likes and comments that my video of a horse rocking out to a lute were flooding my sad, tired brain with a feel-good drug. It was a terrible cycle. I was moody, tired, lacking inspiration and felt as though I was naked if I didn’t have my phone in my hand.

It had to change.

Of course, breaking any addiction is hard. My first step was to delete all social media apps. The web browser versions of Instagram and Twitter are less sexy to use and make it almost impossible to scroll through the timeline of that annoying girl from work who can’t decide whether to paint her reading nook Farrow & Ball’s Goat’s Nostril or Rigid Frog.

I made strict rules for unfollowing. Unless I knew and cared for them in real life, they were gone. People I’d whimsically followed ‘for work reasons’ who tweeted about buying new pencils but still hadn’t replied to my email from six weeks earlier: gone. I stopped following people I compared myself to and people whom I had only followed because I was low-key hate watching them: they were gone, too. There would be no more self-proclaimed Instagram poets or sanctimonious social justice warriors or yummy mummies on my feed. I also unsubscribed and marked as junk every single mail-out that I received. Did I really need to know that some yoga place I went to once had got a new batch of chakra mist in?

Somehow this wasn’t enough. I watched The Social Dilemma, which didn’t really tell me anything I didn’t already know: real life is dull and disappointing and hard work, so why not give your brain over to social media where you can hide behind your opinions and feel desired and connected? The final nail in the coffin for my love affair with my phone was reading How To Break Up With Your Phone.

In an attempt to resuscitate my withering grey matter I thought I’d attempt to read an actual book, and there it was: a sign. Not only does it give you a 30-day plan on how to wean yourself off your phone that includes setting boundaries, a ‘no phone zone’ and a digital sabbatical, it also explains why we are so addicted to our devices and makes it clear that it’s incredibly unhealthy. Your phone is designed to be addictive. It encourages digital tics, contributes to anxiety and physically changes the way your brain works, making it harder to form lateral and creative thoughts. Think about it. My daily average of time spent on my phone is one hour and 24 minutes. If I spent that time on other things I could achieve virtually anything. I could learn to tap dance or build the Taj Mahal in lollipops or I could finally write my lockdown opus. And just so you know, I have achieved a weekly decrease of around 64 per cent. In April my screen time was around nine hours a day.

The real turn in the tide came the other day when I drafted a tweet about making green tomato chutney. Then I realised I didn’t care what people had to suggest as ingredients, I just wanted everyone to know how successful a tomato-grower I was. I deleted the tweet, shut my laptop and stepped away. I didn’t need or want to call attention to myself and my glut of unripe toms. I felt liberated from my digital shackles.

Admittedly I still wake up at 3am, but no longer do I scroll merrily away to get back to sleep, searching for funny videos of raccoons with wine glasses amid yet another lockdown. Now the only ‘fun’ apps are the NHS track and trace, an unopened 30 Day Squat Challenge and my Monzo account. And while none of them is as pleasurable or addictive as Instagram or Twitter, they’re maybe a little better for me.

