How to break into journalism: A masterclass with Joseph Harker

·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

It is sometimes thought that to make it as a journalist you need formal training or a prestigious degree. In fact, with a good idea and the tools to build them out into a strong pitch, you could already be on your way to breaking into an industry that has long been regarded as the gatekeeper to political and cultural commentary.

As this masterclass with the Guardian’s senior editor of diversity and development, Joseph Harker, will demonstrate, lived experience is one of the most crucial ingredients to a career in journalism. In this hands-on evening class, you will learn how to identify what editors are looking for and how you can marry this with your own ideas, as well as how to develop your niche and become an expert on a particular topic.

Prior to the course, you will be invited to complete a short piece of written work, plus a pitch for it, that you’d send to a Guardian commissioning editor. A selection of these will be reviewed live in the class - though don’t worry; if you’re not yet at the stage where you feel ready to write or pitch, this class will equip you with the tools to get you to that level.

In this rare opportunity to gain crucial industry insights, you will also learn how to cope with rejection and why strong-will and determination is so important to succeeding in a career in journalism.

This course is for …

  • Anyone looking to break into, or find out more about, journalism - no matter their level of experience

Course content

  • Routes into journalism:

    • The many pathways

    • Joseph’s background in journalism, and how it led to his current post at the Guardian

    • Bursaries, internships, mentoring and more

    • Are degrees and journalism qualifications essential?

  • Having the idea:

    • Knowing what you want to write

    • Developing your socialism and expertise

    • The different journalistic personality types

    • Staying authentic - always be yourself

  • Pitching:

    • Where to pitch

    • Starting your portfolio

    • What makes a story interesting - and more likely to be commissioned

    • What editors are looking for

  • Breaking free of self-doubt:

    • How to deal with rejection and ask for feedback

    • Finding your way if the organisational culture or hierarchy doesn’t represent you

    • Building a support network

    • Drawing on your life experience to thrive

    • Developing confidence and determination

Tutor profile

Joseph Harker is a Guardian columnist and is the Guardian’s senior editor of diversity and development. He is a former editor and publisher of the weekly newspaper, Black Briton. He writes about race and racism, sport and culture, and more. View his Guardian profile here.

Details

Date: Thursday 28 April 2022
Timings: 6pm-8pm BST
Price: £49 (plus £2.66 booking fee)

This masterclass is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

6pm BST | 7pm CEST | 10am PDT | 1pm EDT

You will be sent a link to the webinar two hours before the start time of 6pm (BST).

