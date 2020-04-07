Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship: Create Your Escape in SOULidarity

The World's First Global LIVE STREAM HIP HOP Dance Competition Promoting Solidarity: Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship is organizing the first-ever six-day online global breaking competition April 21-26, 2020 , with over 500 competitors dancing in solidarity in one-round elimination battles for over $35,000 in cash and prizes

HOUSTON , April 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Break Free Worldwide LLC is a global organization promoting peace, love, unity, and having fun through arts-education, community engagement, and leader empowerment. The current headquarters, along with its three Houston schools and Kansas City franchise school, teaches breakdancing, DJ, and graffiti art to over 500 students. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Break Free effectively managed to create an interactive, online course curriculum with its current student body. The iBreakFree Experience has its students focused, inspired, and motivated while at home with live-stream sessions with their instructors and graded assignments relating to their art-form. This week, Break Free Worldwide is expanding the "iBreakFree Experience" to a multi-continents-level initiative through the Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship.

The Worldwide 2020 Breaking Championship spans all over the globe, grouping the competition in four major regions: the Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , and Africa East. Passionate and professional B-Boy and B-Girl athletes from all over the world will have a shot at the $35,000 in cash prizes. Break Free Worldwide is receiving applications from each region via a video-submission to register and will ultimately select 512 competitors to enter the live battles. Taking into consideration the unprecedented times, the six-day live broadcast will be free for viewers worldwide and will include storytelling elements along with the action-packed, live-stream broadcast. A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards Autism Awareness while creating a special-needs dance class for Houston area youth with autism.

The theme for the Worldwide Championship is "Create Your Escape in SOULidarity." The impact achieved through this event will effectively unite the global dance community, beginning April 21, 2020 , at 8 a.m. CT , when the first round of the Championship goes live.

At the BreakFree virtual staff meeting, founder Moises Rivas and Chairman Ionel Nechiti shared their beliefs in support of this unique event, obtaining full support from high-level influencers that expands BreakFree's presence into all global regions, empowering General Manager Jeremy Peña to move full speed ahead with the countdown of the worldwide event, building up the emotions to announce the final winner live on April 26, 2020 .

The Break Free Worldwide 2020 Championship is inviting everyone to enroll as a competitor, sponsor, student or as a viewer in solidarity at www.breakfreeworldwide.com.

