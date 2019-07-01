To the break of dawn: Alex Bowman's victory celebration reaches Monday morning Alex Bowman's celebration of his first Monster Energy Series victory ended early -- early, as in when most folks are waking up for their Monday morning commute. Bowman foreshadowed a wild party after claiming his first premier series win Sunday evening at Chicagoland Speedway. After arriving back in North Carolina following the rain-delayed Camping World […]

Alex Bowman’s celebration of his first Monster Energy Series victory ended early — early, as in when most folks are waking up for their Monday morning commute.

Bowman foreshadowed a wild party after claiming his first premier series win Sunday evening at Chicagoland Speedway. After arriving back in North Carolina following the rain-delayed Camping World 400, Bowman posted a picture with his hearty revelers with the Monday sun rising.

To everybody who doubted… pic.twitter.com/m3jwiNyM6s — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) July 1, 2019

After holding off Kyle Larson in a fierce battle in the final laps, Bowman hinted he had a plan for the celebration, but couldn’t quite reveal all. “For me it’s really about enjoying this with my group of friends back home …,” Bowman said. “Hopefully the whole team will want to come over.”

UPDATE: