Break-in at Catch the Ace kiosk closes Pembroke outlet

Pembroke – Thieves targeted the Catch the Ace drive-thru mobile unit in Pembroke last week, forcing the closure of the facility, but Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation officials are more concerned about the well-being of the perpetrator than the loss of equipment and damage to the unit.

Those looking to purchase this week’s Catch the Ace tickets at the rive-Thru will have to purchase them online or at another cash sale location following the break-in at 775 Pembroke Street East, in front of the former Upper Valley Chrysler dealership.

PRH Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin said the break-in occurred sometime between June 21and June 25. In addition to some minor damage to the mobile site, all Catch the Ace equipment at that location was taken including a tablet, a printer, a debit machine and a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) at (613) 732-3332 or call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at (613) 735-8477.

While the break-in is a small setback for the Catch the Ace operation, Mr. Martin expressed concern for the individual or individuals involved.

“Those who turn to theft as a way of making ends meet must be in dire straits and need help from the various resources within our community,” he said, adding theft from a local charity hurts the community at large.

As a message to the individual or those involved, he said the specialized equipment that was stolen can be returned, no questions asked, to the hospital Emergency Department entrance.

He added Mental Health Services of Renfrew County (MHSRC) is one place individuals may be able to get assistance if they are experiencing difficult circumstances in terms of mental health or addictions. The MHSRC Central Referral and Info Line is (613) 732-8770 extension 8006 and the 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Line is 1-866-996-0991.

Until the drive-thru is operational again, likely by next week, those wishing to purchase Catch the Ace tickets can do so online at www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. or at other cash sale locations including Holiday Inn Express (Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), The Shoe Lounge and Mavens Beauty Collab (downtown Pembroke).

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader