On The Breadline: Evening Standard appeal hits £3million mark

(ES Composite)

The Evening Standard’s Christmas appeal to help people on the breadline cope better with the cost of living crisis burst through the £3 million mark on Monday, thanks to a £500,000 donation from Neptune Energy.

The London-based oil and gas firm is backing our partnership with The Childhood Trust and the money will fund charities that provide support to the most disadvantaged children in the capital.

It follows the announcement last week that The Childhood Trust had pledged £500,000 to our appeal and the Westminster Foundation £100,000.

(ES)

Together with the £2 million raised in the first week or our appeal in partnership with Comic Relief, who pledged £1 million — followed by six-figure donations from Sainsbury’s, Amazon, British Airways and eBay — the total raised now exceeds £3 million.

Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones said: “We are proud to work with The Childhood Trust and support their vital work in partnership with the Evening Standard and the Independent. We’re urging others to support this cause. Our support isn’t just about giving money.

“Our colleagues will be working hand in hand with the trust’s teams on a number of projects across London in the weeks ahead, providing on-the-ground help as well as much-needed funding.

(ES)

“In unprecedented times, it’s right that we do all we can for those who need help most. If more join us in supporting the On the Breadline campaign, we can make sure we help as many children as possible this winter and make a real difference.”