On the Breadline appeal hits £3.5million as Rita Ora gives backing

(ES Composite)

The Evening Standard’s Christmas appeal has passed the £3.5 million mark thanks to a £250,000 donation from philanthropists Julia and Hans Rausing — as Rita Ora called on people to “get behind” our campaign to help people “living in fear” this winter.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter backed our On the Breadline appeal in partnership with Comic Relief and our sister title the Independent and said: “It’s heart-breaking that one in three children in the UK are living in poverty and that many families are having to go without basic necessities.

(ES)

“People should not be living in fear of what this winter might bring for them and their kids. To help make a difference, please join me in getting behind the On The Breadline appeal and donate if you are able.”

Hans and Julia Rausing said they were moved by our stories of people struggling under the burden of the cost of living crisis to donate to our appeal, adding: “On the Breadline’s partnership with Comic Relief is a campaign that strikes at the heart of the cost of living crisis which is why we are supporting this Christmas appeal.

“It is crucial that we all come together to help the vulnerable this winter and urge others to support where they can.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that the British couple have announced significant Christmas donations to causes supporting the most vulnerable.

(ES)

Last month the couple donated £10 million to food banks across the UK to help tackle the growing food poverty crisis and in total have donated over £330m to more than 1,000 organisations.

Their donation follows other six-figure donations from Sainsbury’s, Neptune Energy, Amazon, British Airways, eBay, TK Maxx, the Westminster Foundation and Grant Gordon, founder of The Childhood Trust, in addition to a £1M pledge from Comic Relief.

The money we have raised will go to organisations in London and across the UK working to help people on the breadline cope with the cost-of-living crisis.