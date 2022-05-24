Bread and Cheese Day on Six Nations ‘exactly what our community needs right now’

Verna Smith and her granddaughter, Raynee, moved quickly, doling out hunks of freshly baked bread and thick slabs of cheddar cheese to a steady stream of visitors to the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre on Monday for Bread and Cheese Day.

“Everyone’s very excited,” said Raynee, 13, whose grandmother inspired her to volunteer at the long-running community event held every Victoria Day in Ohsweken.

“I’ve done it forever,” Verna said. “I can’t even remember how long I’ve done it.”

Bread and Cheese Day has its roots in the annual gifts Queen Victoria gave to Six Nations members in appreciation of the allyship of the Haudenosaunee to the British. The elected band council eventually took over the event and the blankets of Victoria’s era made way for bread and cheese.

After the pandemic forced the event’s format to change — band council arranged for deliveries of bread and cheese to every home on Six Nations in 2020, and last year was a drive-thru event — Verna and Raynee said they were glad to see familiar faces back again.

“It’s nice to say hello to them and chat with them for a little while,” Verna said.

“I like that it brings the entire community together. Everyone’s here, everyone’s happy,” Raynee added.

Raynee was pulling double duty, as the reigning Miss Preteen Six Nations also took part in the Bread and Cheese Day parade in Ohsweken Monday morning.

“And then I came straight here and started handing out bread and cheese,” she said.

Among her customers was Louise Shipman, who had her hands full steering a baby stroller while holding bags of goodies and keeping an eye on her older kids buzzing around the arena floor.

“We always come every year for Bread and Cheese,” Shipman said, adding that the highlight of this year’s event was “no COVID.”

After a stop at the midway, Shipman planned to put the groceries to good use by making grilled cheese sandwiches for her kids.

“It’s such a beautiful sight here today,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said.

“We’ve had a very difficult last two years with the pandemic, having to make really tough decisions and asking people to stay home and do their part,” he added.

“Just to be able to have the parade back, to have the people lined up on the road, waving, smiling, having that positive energy, it’s exactly what our community needs right now.”

Expecting a large turnout and feeling the pinch of rising food and fuel costs, elected council hiked the Bread and Cheese Day budget to over $100,000, up from $55,450 last year.

Even so, less than an hour after the doors opened, there were rumblings that the cheese had all been distributed.

“To be honest, the cheese always runs out, every year,” Hill said with a smile.

The chief said that demand — he estimated “thousands of people” came through the arena doors on Monday — underscores how much Six Nations band members value this “historic, one-of-its-kind event.”

“It’s so unique in many ways, obviously with Queen Victoria, but I think it’s evolved into something quite different, and that’s really that community togetherness,” Hill said.

“This is Six Nations, and our people, our community, make this event what it is.”

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator

