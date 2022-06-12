The bread of ancient Israel is baked again for modern tables

Bethan McKernan in Kibbutz Einat
·4 min read

On the wall of Hagai Ben Yehuda’s bakery on a kibbutz near Petah Tikva, hangs a black-and-white photograph of Miriam and Moshe Rozental, who came to Ottoman-era Palestine from Poland in 1870.

Moshe was a baker: over the years, his descendants grew the family business into one of Israel’s largest bread companies. Five generations later, Ben Yehuda is taking his relatives’ legacy in a new direction, breathing fresh life into ancient bread-making traditions by reviving local varieties of wheat from thousands of years ago.

“My grandfather told me that we used to sell rye bread, mostly. He said sometimes the Arab farmers would sell their wheat to him. According to him, it would make a yellowish flour and be some of the best bread,” the 36-year-old said, as he blessed and fed dough into a wood-burning oven during the Observer’s visit.

“Now I have learned that it was durum wheat. I wanted to slow down and understand where food really comes from. It feels good to continue in my family’s footsteps.”

In 2014 Ben Yehuda attended a workshop for agricultural bakers in Brittany, France, keen to learn more about traditional and ancient wheat. To his surprise, both the teacher and the other participants wanted to learn about practices from Israel instead, because Israel was within the ancient Fertile Crescent, where the grain was first cultivated.

On his return home, the baker began researching emmer, the “mother of wheat”, which was used for bread in Biblical times and rediscovered growing wild near Mount Hermon, straddling the border of Syria and Lebanon, in the 1940s. Other strains of intriguing colours, shapes and sizes included jaljuli, hourani, abu fashi and dubiya samra – all grown locally for millennia, but by the 1960s replaced by imported common wheat, which has a much higher monetary yield.

Ben Yehuda got in touch with the Volcani Centre, Israel’s agricultural research institute, to see if he could obtain some of these heirloom variety seeds, plant them, and find out what the bread would taste like.

“I didn’t have any idea what I was doing. I didn’t know anything about agriculture,” he said. “I decided I should approach it like a winemaker. They know everything about the soil, the sun, the elevation. Being guided by the character of the wheat would make me a better baker.”

Ben Yehuda started with a one-acre plot in Moshav Nehalim, in the north of Israel. Over time, he became familiar with the differences between wheat, barley and oat, as well as milk thistle, mallow and mustard. Determined not to use pesticides, he tested the best ways to prepare, sow and crop his small yield, learning the rhythms of the seasons. After five years, he collected enough grain to start growing across five acres.

Finally ready to bake with heirloom wheat, Ben Yehuda has experimented with locally produced flavours, aromas and textures, European techniques and imported organic flours to arrive at what is now one of his signatures: an einkorn sourdough.

Drawing diagrams in flour on the work surface, the baker explains that his French stone mill works in such a way that interlocking grooves slowly peel the grain, rather than crushing it, leaving the germ and most of its minerals and vitamins intact. The bran is filtered out by a spinning sifting machine, leaving behind soft bread flour.

Flour, salt and water are the only ingredients in the sourdough loaves, which are baked in a huge rotating stone oven especially built on site at Ben Yehuda’s house by experts from Barcelona.

The result has a dark, crumbly crust and nutty, slightly sweet flavour: it tastes best served with butter, olive oil or honey.

Working with his business partner, Baruch Borochov, 32, and with a lot of help from his wife, Noa, 36, an interior designer, Ben Yehuda now makes 250 to 300 loaves a day, most of which are sold to restaurants and delicatessens in Tel Aviv.

He is also taking part in an exhibition exploring the baking traditions of 17th-century Jerusalem currently being held at the city’s Asif Centre, a non-profit organisation dedicated to “cultivating and nurturing Israel’s diverse and creative food culture”. For the exhibit, Ben Yehuda made flat bread from ancient durum wheat in a traditional clay and straw oven hand-built by Palestinian women living in Susiya, a village in the occupied West Bank.

Ben Yehuda is now looking for a bigger platform for his innovations: he and Borochov hope to move out of the workshop in Kibbutz Einat and open a bigger bakery and their own shop in Tel Aviv, where they can be closer to markets, and start selling to individual customers.

“You need to be confident, to find your own voice in this work. I had an identity crisis when I went to Brittany and people asked, ‘What is special about your bread, about Israeli bread?’ and I couldn’t answer,” Ben Yehuda said. “Now if bakers from France, Italy, Germany ask me, I can tell them: this is the taste of this land.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • CF Montréal signs technical head Renard to extension 'for an indefinite period'

    MONTREAL — Major League Soccer club CF Montréal announced Thursday it has reached a new deal with Olivier Renard to head its technical team "for an indefinite period." The team says Renard will serve as vice-president and chief sporting officer and will sit on the organization's executive committee. He will continue to report directly to president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais. Montreal's entire technical team, which includes the coaching staff, technical staff, therapy staff and d

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.