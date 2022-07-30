Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'

Bre Tiesi and nick cannon welcome baby

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi can't get enough of their baby boy.

On Friday, the 31-year-old model shared sweet snaps of her and the 41-year-old star enjoying baby Legendary Love, whose arrival Tiesi announced on Monday.

In the carousel, the new mom shows off a blissful grin as she holds her newborn and snuggles up to Cannon. Legendary's adorable toes are on full display in another black-and-white snap, that features his parents holding his feet. Cannon, now a father of eight, is in father bliss all over again in a photo of him sweetly holding Legendary.

After sharing an image of herself and Cannon swooning over their infant, Tiesi ends the post with what appears to be a photo of her breastfeeding Legendary.

In awe, Tiesi wrote alongside the set of photos, "Its still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel."

"To look at his precious face and see pieces of us both is the most indescribable feeling. Little man had only been earth side a few hours here 🤗"

She added, "He's already growing and changing so fast 🥹 💙"

Tiesi concluded by sharing her excitement about revealing more of her pregnancy experience via her vlog.

She has already been open about how she brought Legendary into the world, telling fans earlier this week that she had an unmedicated home birth.

Tiesi documented the birth in an 11-minute video on YouTube that showed her moving through "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery." Toward the end of the birth story, the newborn baby boy can be seen in his nursery being held by dad Cannon. Above the changing table, a neon light sign reads "Legendary Love."

Tiesi also shared a series of emotional photos from her birthing experience in a moment of reflection.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

She added of Cannon, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. 💙 I can't believe he's here 🤗"

In a previous Instagram post of some of Legendary's first moments, Tiesi proudly announced that he was born on June 28 at 1:28 a.m. He was 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

In addition to his new baby boy, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.