Bre Tiesi On Returning To ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 After Walking Off Show: “I Haven’t Decided”

Bre Tiesi had a dramatic exit during the Selling Sunset Season 7 finale and her future on the Netflix reality series remains in question.

“I sure did walk out. I haven’t decided,” Tiesi told Extra in an interview.

Co-star Emma Hernan was next to Tiesi and weighed in saying there were “a few pros and a few cons,” with the empanada maker calling herself one of the “pros” for Tiesi to remain on the show.

“Here’s one of my pros,” Tiesi said pointing to Hernan. “There’s some things that need to be worked out for me to consider coming back.”

Tiesi joined the cast in Season 6 and quickly found herself in the middle of drama at the Oppenheim Group. Although she was able to turn things around in Season 7, an explosive confrontation with a colleague from her past (Cassandra Dawn), Tiesi was seemingly done with the show.

“I’m sick of this sh**. F**k all this sh**, are you f***ing kidding me?” Tiesi told fellow co-star Chelsea Lazkani, who befriended Dawn. “I’m done with this whole f***ing sh**, I’m sick of this sh**.”

Tiesi stood up from the couch she was having a conversation with Lazkani and walked out the door as she took off her microphone.

“F**k this. F**k this show,” Tiesi told co-star Emma Hernan as she walked out the door. “F**k this f***ing office.”

Another reason that Tiesi was considering moving on from the Oppenheim Group agency was the payout structure, which she expressed to boss Jason Oppenheim. Tiesi was not happy that the brokerage took a high percentage off of the property sales when she was the one bringing in clients and making the agency millions of dollars.

Selling Sunset is expected to start filming Season 8 in the coming weeks as Chrishell Stause teased it during the Season 7 reunion special on Netflix.

