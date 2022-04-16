Bre Tiesi, Who Is Pregnant with Nick Cannon's 8th Child, Shows Off Baby Bump on Babymoon Vacation

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.

Tasia Wells/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bre Tiesi is getting ready for her and Nick Cannon's baby boy!

The model, 29, enjoyed a tropical babymoon vacation on Friday in preparation for her and Cannon's child together.

Tiesi shared moments from the getaway on her Instagram Story, unveiling her beach views from a balcony before crossing paths with a black cat.

"Celebrating you and the love you were made from," she wrote to her unborn child while showing off more scenic shots.

RELATED: Pregnant Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon 'Can't Wait to Meet' Their Baby Boy

Tiesi ended her posts with an orange bathing suit snap of her holding her baby bump, which was decorated with waist jewelry.

Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi/instagram

Cannon first revealed he and Tiesi are expecting a child — his eighth — during the opening of an episode of his daytime talk show in January. He shared a photo of himself and Tiesi at their baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment.

"It's me and Bre, the next mother of our child," he said, before revealing: "It's a boy. We found out officially yesterday."

RELATED: Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Have the 'Bandwidth' for Anymore Children After Baby No. 8

"It's weird saying 'the next mother' because as everybody knows I have a lot of children. And I love them all, dearly, sincerely," Cannon continued.

Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi/instagram

The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon was also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Last month, Tiesi opened up about her "beautiful relationship" with Cannon during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 8 with Model Bre Tiesi Following the Death of Son Zen

"Some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things," Tiesi said, adding that she and Cannon "have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive."

According to the interview, Tiesi and Cannon have known each other for nearly a decade. While the model dated other people and married Johnny Manziel in March 2018 before splitting a year later, she said, "I've always come back" to Cannon.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Shows Support for Alyssa Scott as She Continues to Mourn Death of Their Late Son Zen

"Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," she said of the nature of their relationship. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' "

"That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at," Tiesi added.

