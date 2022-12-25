Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's baby boy had a magical first Christmas.

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset newbie shared photos from her first family holiday with Cannon, 42, and their 5-month-old son, Legendary Love, as the brood posed by their beautifully decorated fireplace in matching red, green and white flannel pajamas.

"Wishing you all a very Ncredible and legendary Christmas 🤶🏼🎅🏾🎄 What a year!" Tiesi wrote in the caption. "So thankful for my boys I love you so much!"

She also shared a clip of Cannon dressed as Santa, holding up their baby next to the Christmas tree, as well as a candid clip of the family posing.

RELATED: Bre Tiesi Says She'd 'Embrace' Anyone in Nick Cannon's Blended Family amid LaNisha Cole Criticism

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thanksgiving, Tiesi shared a photo with her son and his father on her Instagram Story. In the sweet shot, both she and Cannon hold the infant, kissing each of his cheeks in coordinated holiday outfits.

"Thankful for you both," the 31-year-old new mom captioned the shot.

In October, Tiesi and the Masked Singer host celebrated the start of the fall season during a day out at a pumpkin patch.

Tiesi had an arm around Cannon in the photos, while he smiled widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap. Tiesi captioned the cute shots, "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch."

RELATED: Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

The Wild N' Out host wore a pumpkin-orange sweatsuit with a white bucket hat, while Tiesi wore jeans and a mocha tank. Legendary was dressed in a white beanie with a mocha two-piece outfit and brown boots.

Legendary is already a big brother, as Cannon recently welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Ice, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, 3 months, and a baby boy, Rise Messiah, 12 weeks, with model Brittany Bell. He added another little girl to the family earlier this month with the birth of daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa — with whom he also shares 17-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'

In addition to Onyx, Rise and Legendary, Cannon is dad to two sets of twins — 11-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Bell.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — who is currently expecting their second child together — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.