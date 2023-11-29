Is BRC Asia Limited's (SGX:BEC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.5% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BRC Asia's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BRC Asia is:

18% = S$76m ÷ S$427m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

BRC Asia's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, BRC Asia seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for BRC Asia's significant 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared BRC Asia's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about BRC Asia's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is BRC Asia Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

BRC Asia's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like BRC Asia is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, BRC Asia has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 60% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that BRC Asia's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

