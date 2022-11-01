Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Finally Speaks But Doesn't Concede Election Loss

Travis Waldron
·5 min read
Jair Bolsonaro casts his vote Sunday in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro remained silent about the election results until Tuesday. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)
Jair Bolsonaro casts his vote Sunday in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro remained silent about the election results until Tuesday. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

Jair Bolsonaro casts his vote Sunday in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro remained silent about the election results until Tuesday. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

SAO PAULO ― Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro did not concede his Sunday election defeat to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a brief address Tuesday, but his chief of staff said that transition to the country’s next president will nevertheless begin this week.

Bolsonaro’s brief speech ― he spoke for about 90 seconds ― at the presidential palace in Brasilia broke his nearly 48 hours of tense silence since the results were confirmed on Sunday. He did not expressly acknowledge or accept the results or mention da Silva, who won the race by about 2 million votes (or 2 percentage points).

Instead, he said only that he would “continue to fulfill the constitution.”

Ciro Nogueira, his chief of staff, told reporters in similarly brief statement that transition proceedings would begin immediately.

Whether the right-wing leader would accept defeat has always been far from assured: Bolsonaro has spent the last two years spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud and attacking Brazil’s election system in an effort to undermine his potential defeat.

While many world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, and Bolsonaro allies were quick to recognize the result, Bolsonaro himself remained totally silent, sparking concerns that he would try to contest the results. And while his chief communications officer suggested Monday that Bolsonaro would not contest the results, the president’s failure to acknowledge the election allowed uncertainty to fester and at least some chaos to break out across Brazil.

Since Sunday evening, pro-Bolsonaro truckers have blockaded hundreds of highways and roads in at least 23 Brazilian states in protest of the results. Some of the truckers, a group that has broadly aligned itself with Bolsonaro throughout his presidency, called for military intervention and burned tires to shut down major highways.

Protesters on Monday blocked access to Sao Paulo’s international airport, causing chaos, flight delays and even cancellations that lingered into Tuesday morning.

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Federal Highway Police, which is closely aligned with Bolsonaro and had refused to break up many of the blockades, to put an end to the protests, and threatened heavy fines to truckers who persisted. The court accused the highway police of “omission and inertia” in allowing the protests to continue.

The PRF, as the highway police patrol is known, had already faced accusations of attempting to suppress the votes of da Silva supporters during Sunday’s election, in defiance of an order from Brazil’s top electoral court, when it stopped and investigated hundreds of public buses carrying voters to the polls.

It was unclear as of Tuesday evening how Bolsonaro’s supporters would react to a concession. Polls conducted this year found that a sizable segment of his base did not want him to accept the results of a defeat, but they also suggested that aside from his most hardcore backers, there was little appetite even among Bolsonaro supporters for a drastic attempt at a democratic rupture in such a scenario.

Biden, whose administration repeatedly expressed confidence in Brazil’s electoral system and urged Bolsonaro to quit attempting to undermine it over the last two years, was among a large group of international leaders who had quickly recognized the results: The White House issued a statement less than an hour after electoral authorities called da Silva the winner, congratulating the former president and lauding Brazil’s “free, fair and credible elections.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of other leaders issued similar notes. Biden spoke to da Silva by phone on Monday, lending further legitimacy to the results.

Throughout the race, da Silva’s campaign and Brazilian civil society groups saw a fast and unwavering international response as a key way to blunt a potential election challenge from Bolsonaro, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump whose close following of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of his 2020 loss inspired deep fears that Bolsonaro would act similarly.

Many of Bolsonaro’s closest allies also recognized the results quickly, even as the president remained holed up in discussions with Cabinet officials, advisers and leaders of the Brazilian military. The armed forces, which Bolsonaro tried to enlist in his efforts to sow doubt about the election, has not yet commented on the results.

Arthur Lira, the conservative head of Brazil’s lower chamber of congress, issued a statement Sunday night saying that the results “should never be contested.” Damares Alves, a former minister in Bolsonaro’s government, also acknowledged the loss Monday, as did Vice President Hamilton Mournão, who congratulated Geraldo Alckmin, da Silva’s running mate, Monday night.

Da Silva told reporters on Saturday that he doubted Bolsonaro would call him after the race, but that he did not need the president to participate in formal ceremonies: “If necessary,” da Silva said, “I’ll receive the presidential sash from the Brazilian people.”

Still, he was conscious of the potential for delays to derail the transition process between the Oct. 30 election and his inauguration on Jan. 1.

“I’m half-happy and half-worried, because starting tomorrow, I have to start worrying about how we are going to govern this country,” da Silva told throngs of supporters during celebrations in Sao Paulo on Sunday night. “I need to know if the president that we have defeated will allow a transition to take place.”

Mourão reportedly told Alckmin that the vice presidential transition would proceed normally. On Monday, Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, told da Silva’s team the government would begin transition proceedings in the coming days, Bloomberg reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Five reasons why Rishi Sunak will not sack Suella Braverman

    The senior member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group was gloomy about the prospects for Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at