Where is Bolsonaro? In hospital, his wife says

Jair Bolsonaro speaking to Brazilian expatriate supporters in Florida in June 2022
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted with abdominal pain to a hospital in Florida, his wife said.

It comes a day after thousands of his supporters stormed government offices in the Brazilian capital.

Mr Bolsonaro was taken to a hospital near Orlando on Monday, according to reports.

The former president was stabbed in 2018 and has since struggled with abdominal pain on occasion.

On Instagram on Monday, Michelle Bolsonaro confirmed that her husband was under observation due to abdominal discomfort.

A source close to the family said his condition was "not worrying", according to Reuters. The story was initially reported by Brazilian news outlet O Globo.

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States about 10 days ago. He refused to take part in the handover of power to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week.

Visa questions

US President Joe Biden is facing pressure from members of his party to remove Mr Bolsonaro from the country.

"Bolsonaro should not be in Florida," Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro told CNN. "The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another Democrat in Congress, in a tweet called on the US to "cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida".

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the US has received "no official request" from the Brazilian government relating to Mr Bolsonaro's visa.

Mr Bolsonaro was attacked during a campaign rally in the state of Minas Gerais in September 2018. He went on to win the election later that year.

In October, he narrowly lost his bid for re-election to former President Lula after a divisive campaign.

