Brazil's Embraer delivers 33 jets in Q3, reaffirms full-year forecast

The the E195-E2 commercial jet's first prototype is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Monday said it has delivered a total 33 jets in the third quarter, up from 30 in the year-ago period, and reaffirmed its full-year forecast even with supply chain constraints hitting the industry recently.

Embraer said that quarterly deliveries included 10 commercial aircraft and 23 executive jets, up from nine and 21 respectively in the same period of 2021.

The company's firm order backlog ended the third quarter at $17.8 billion, a 6% year-on-year increase and stable from the previous quarter, when the key metric had reached its highest level in four years.

The latest backlog data included a firm order for six E195-E2 jets signed with Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir in October. Embraer had also agreed on a deal with Canada's Porter Airlines for 20 aircraft earlier this year.

The Brazilian company reaffirmed its full-year deliveries forecast set at 100 to 110 executive jets and 60 to 70 commercial jets.

Some investors and analysts had questioned the risks of Embraer missing its guidance given supply chain issues, but chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto said on a conference call last quarter that the company was optimistic the disruptions wouldn't derail its outlook.

Embraer is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)