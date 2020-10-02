Trump joins small group of world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump, 74, and first lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday, just hours after Trump announced that Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the new coronavirus.
From Washington to Madrid, politicians across the globe have been exposed to the virus, and in some cases caught it. Here's our watch list of presidents, prime ministers and supreme leaders who have been tested or may be at risk for infection.
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko
Lukashenko, 66, claimed he contracted the new coronavirus in July but was asymptomatic. He has dismissed concerns about the virus as "psychosis" and recommended drinking vodka to stay healthy. Belarus is one of the few countries that has not taken any comprehensive measures against the virus. Lukashenko is accused of rigging a recent election and has cracked down hard on peaceful protesters.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro, 65, tested positive for the new coronavirus in July after months of downplaying the virus. Bolsonaro often appears in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He said his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and it is nothing more than a "little cold." After announcing his illness, Bolsonaro said he would be taking hydroxychloroquine, the unproven malaria drug that he and Trump have promoted as a treatment for COVID-19.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
In April, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to publicly acknowledge having COVID-19. He recovered after spending time in intensive care. Not long afterward, Johnson, 55, became a new father.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 45, tested positive for the new coronavirus in March, according to Cameron Ahmad, communications director for the prime minister. She later recovered. Canada's leader, 48, self-isolated at home for 14 days with the couple's three young children but did not test positive. He was the first major world leader to go into quarantine.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, tested negative for the new coronavirus, her spokesman said on March 23. The German leader went into self-isolation after she came into contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus. German media reported Merkel had received an unrelated vaccination from the doctor.
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández
Hernández, 51, tested positive in June and then spent more than two weeks in a hospital with pneumonia symptoms. His wife, Ana García, 52, and two of his aides also tested positive for the virus.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has self-isolated on at least two occasions after an aide and his health minister tested positive for the virus in March and April. His office said the 70-year-old leader remained in quarantine both times until he was cleared by Israel's Health Ministry and his personal doctor.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran’s utmost authority for all domestic and foreign policy has seen several of his closest aides diagnosed with coronavirus. It's not known whether Khamenei, 81, and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, 71, have ever tested positive. But more than 10% of Iran's lawmakers have fallen ill with the disease and it has also not spared top officials, including its senior vice-president, Cabinet ministers, Revolutionary Guard members and health ministry officials. Several lawmakers have died.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
At one point, Italy was one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe. At least two politicians have publicly disclosed positive infections: Nicola Zingaretti, 54, the leader of the country’s Democratic Party, and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 84. There's no indication Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, 56, has contracted the disease.
Prince Albert II of Monaco
Albert, 62, tested positive in March, making him the first reigning monarch to publicly announce a diagnosis for the disease. He later recovered.
Powerful chief of staff to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari
Abba Kyari, 67, died from complications related to coronavirus on April 17. Kyari was the trusted chief of staff to President Buhari, 77, and widely viewed as one of the most powerful people in Africa’s largest economy. It is not known if Buhari has been tested.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Mishustin, 54, confirmed he was infected with coronavirus on May 1. He later recovered. Mishustin's prime minister role is considerably less powerful than Russian President Vladimir Putin's. Putin, 67, has praised a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month as effective and safe despite international skepticism because the vaccine has only been studied for two months in a few dozen people.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
The wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, 48, tested positive for the new coronavirus, Spain's government announced on March 15. Begoña Gómez, 45, has since recovered.
Two members of Sanchez’s cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, have also tested positive. Other members of the cabinet had tested negative.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
There are no officially confirmed coronavirus cases in North Korea. This is not because there aren't any but because the secretive nation has resisted calls to share its public health information. When Kim Jong Un, 36, disappeared from public view earlier this year for more than two weeks there was speculation he could be hiding from the virus.
