Trump joins small group of world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump, 74, and first lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday, just hours after Trump announced that Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

From Washington to Madrid, politicians across the globe have been exposed to the virus, and in some cases caught it. Here's our watch list of presidents, prime ministers and supreme leaders who have been tested or may be at risk for infection.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko, 66, claimed he contracted the new coronavirus in July but was asymptomatic. He has dismissed concerns about the virus as "psychosis" and recommended drinking vodka to stay healthy. Belarus is one of the few countries that has not taken any comprehensive measures against the virus. Lukashenko is accused of rigging a recent election and has cracked down hard on peaceful protesters.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro, 65, tested positive for the new coronavirus in July after months of downplaying the virus. Bolsonaro often appears in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He said his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and it is nothing more than a "little cold." After announcing his illness, Bolsonaro said he would be taking hydroxychloroquine, the unproven malaria drug that he and Trump have promoted as a treatment for COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

In April, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to publicly acknowledge having COVID-19. He recovered after spending time in intensive care. Not long afterward, Johnson, 55, became a new father.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 45, tested positive for the new coronavirus in March, according to Cameron Ahmad, communications director for the prime minister. She later recovered. Canada's leader, 48, self-isolated at home for 14 days with the couple's three young children but did not test positive. He was the first major world leader to go into quarantine.

