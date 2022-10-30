Brazil's Bolsonaro and Lula battle it out for top job

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio
·7 min read
Brazil's presidential candidates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Jair Bolsonaro (R) participate in the first presidential debate ahead of the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil, at the Bandeirantes television headquarters, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 October 2022.
Lula (left) and President Bolsonaro (right) are fierce rivals for the presidency

Brazil is on tenterhooks as voters are due to decide in the coming hours if the world's fourth-largest democracy should continue to be led by the far-right incumbent or whether to vote a left-wing former president back in.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from the Workers' Party beat President Jair Bolsonaro from the Liberal Party by five percentage points in the first round, four weeks ago.

But the run-off could be close-fought.

The winner will be sworn in in January.

Voters from both sides of the political divide have endured an anxious four weeks since the first round.

Jair Bolsonaro won more votes than opinion polls had predicted but his main rival Lula fell short of the 50% of valid votes needed to win outright.

Five key facts about Lula

Former president of Brazil and Candidate of Worker's Party (PT) Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva smiles during a press conference at Pestana Hotel two days before presidential elections on September 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Former president of Brazil and Candidate of Worker's Party (PT) Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva smiles during a press conference at Pestana Hotel two days before presidential elections on September 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

  • 77 years old

  • Left-wing

  • Former metal worker

  • President from 2003-2010

  • Imprisoned in 2018 but conviction was later thrown out

While opinion polls are predicting a narrow win for Lula, many voters say they do not trust the polls after they underestimated the strength of support for President Bolsonaro.

With the final result up in the air, the president and his rival have been courting those Brazilians who cast their first-round ballots for one of the eight other candidates who did not make it into the run-off.

Ellen Monielle is a 23-year-old student and climate activist from the city of Natal in north-east Brazil - a Lula stronghold.

Even though many of her peers pressured her to vote for Lula, she backed Leonardo Péricles four weeks ago instead.

Ellen Monielle
Ellen Monielle did not vote for Lula in the first round but she will in the second

Ms Monielle, whose mother is indigenous and whose father is black, says that she was excited to see a black man from Natal running for president and was thrilled that he chose a black woman as his running mate, adding: "I saw myself represented by them."

But when Mr Péricles got less than 0.1% of the votes, she decided to switch her allegiance to Lula.

Rather than an endorsement of the 77-year-old Workers' Party candidate, hers is a vote against President Bolsonaro.

"Bolsonaro represents everything that I'm not and that I don't believe in," she says, pointing out that the number of people going hungry in Brazil has risen under his presidency. One recent survey put it at more than 33m out of a population of about 217m.

Five key facts about Bolsonaro

President of Brazil and current presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media before a televised debate organized by a pool of local media at SBT Studios on September 24, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
President of Brazil and current presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media before a televised debate organized by a pool of local media at SBT Studios on September 24, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

  • 67 years old

  • Far-right

  • Former army captain

  • Running for a second consecutive term

  • Has cast unsubstantiated doubts on the trustworthiness of Brazil's electronic voting system

"Yes, he's a male, old white guy but right now I'm telling people to vote for Lula on all my social media," Ms Monielle says.

&quot;There is no way I would vote for Lula&quot;, Source: Gustavo Ramp, Source description: Brazilian voter, Image: Gustavo Rand
"There is no way I would vote for Lula", Source: Gustavo Ramp, Source description: Brazilian voter, Image: Gustavo Rand

Gustavo Ramp is equally determined, but unlike Ms Monielle, he wants to prevent ex-President Lula - who led Brazil from January 2003 to December 2010 - from returning to office.

The 31-year-old company administrator is from Curitiba, a southern city which overwhelmingly voted for President Bolsonaro.

"Under Bolsonaro, the murder rate dropped, state companies which were making losses have been making profits and public security increased," Mr Ramp explains.

"Those are the kind of things that make me vote for Bolsonaro. There is no way I would vote for Lula."

Mr Ramp was only 11 years old when Lula was elected president for the first time in 2002. But he says he remembers how Lula's Workers' Party became engulfed in massive corruption scandals in the years which followed.

Like many Brazilians who oppose Lula, he says that it would be "humiliating" for the country if Lula - who served time in prison on corruption charges before his convictions were annulled - were to be re-elected.

Mr Ramp acknowledges that Mr Bolsonaro "is not the ideal candidate". "He has a very serious problem in that he talks too much," he says of the president's habit of making controversial, uncouth and homophobic statements.

Unlike many of Mr Bolsonaro's hardcore supporters, Mr Ramp describes himself as a liberal on social issues.

He thinks abortion should be legal up until 12 weeks of pregnancy and that same-sex couples should have the same legal rights as heterosexual couples - but he says he likes the president's tough approach to crime.

Eduard Matos
Eduardo Matos, a conservative sociologist, thinks more should be done to combat impunity

This is also something that appeals to Eduardo Matos, who is originally from Pernambuco state, in the north-east.

Mr Matos is a sociologist whose main area of study has been crime and violence. He is troubled by the fact that Brazil is one of the most violent countries in the world.

He says the laws in Brazil have been too lenient and that before Mr Bolsonaro came to power, a convicted murderer could spend as little as seven years behind bars thanks to a system which rewards good behaviour in jail.

Mr Matos wants to see tougher prison regimes to create a deterrent to crime and more investment in the police force, so that more criminals get caught and punished.

He thinks Mr Bolsonaro is the candidate who will deliver on those issues.

He also praises Mr Bolsonaro for loosening Brazil's gun laws. It allows Mr Matos to keep a weapon at his rural home andhe says relatives of his have been able to avert home invasions because they were armed.

&quot;Bolsonaro is dangerous, he is a Latin copy of Trump&quot;, Source: Evandro Barbiere, Source description: Brazilian voter, Image: Evandro Barbiere
"Bolsonaro is dangerous, he is a Latin copy of Trump", Source: Evandro Barbiere, Source description: Brazilian voter, Image: Evandro Barbiere

But looser gun laws is something which 50-year-old economist Evandro Barbiere from Rio is completely opposed to.

"Bolsonaro is dangerous, he is a Latin copy of [US President Donald] Trump," he says. "He's putting everyone at risk.

"When you're not a trained shooter and you have a gun, you put everyone around you at risk, including children and families."

Mr Barbiere says his heart is "totally with Lula" and that he will anxiously be watching the result come in on election night.

With what promises to be a nail-biting finish, he and people across Brazil will be glued to the official vote count which they can follow online and on an app released by the electoral authorities.

Following a bruising and polarising campaign in which the two candidates and their teams lobbed accusations at each other ranging from corruption to cannibalism, there is an abiding sense of anxiety in both camps.

And many voters are weary of showing their allegiance on their way to the polls.

Cristina Mendes in Rio on 28 October 2022
Cristina Mendes says she is having "a crisis of faith" due to the support of many evangelical Christians for Bolsonaro

Cristina Mendes, 43, is one of the evangelical voters who both President Bolsonaro and Lula are trying hard to court.

Surveys suggest more than 60% of Brazil's evangelical Christians support Mr Bolsonaro but Ms Mendes is not one of them.

She may work for a missionary organisation but she says she has had "a crisis of faith" because of the support many evangelical churches have lent to Bolsonaro.

She has not attended church for years because she objects to politics being preached from the pulpit.

"Some pastors say Bolsonaro is God's chosen candidate," she says. "But I don't think God works like that, he doesn't choose candidates."

"Many evangelicals also say he represents Christian values, but I don't believe he does. I think God is about love and acceptance, not about imposing rules on those who think, worship or live differently.

"He speaks about indigenous people as if they were not humans, those are not Christian values, how can pastors support that?"

But aware that many of her neighbours and members of her church think differently, she will be keeping a low profile on election day.

"I won't wear a Lula badge and I will hurry home to watch the results from here," she says. "I'd rather not venture out."

Latest Stories

  • Babies on board for March of the Mummies protest in central London

    Babies and other children joined mums and some dads at the March of the Mummies protest in central London on Saturday 29 October. The march, filmed here in Trafalgar Square, is one of several around the UK demanding better childcare, parental leave, and flexible working rights for working mothers. The march also went past Downing Street on its way to Parliament Square.

  • Germany Unexpectedly Grows as France, Spain Slow: GDP Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsSeoul Stampede Kills Almost 150 People After Halloween PartyFed Seen Aggressi

  • Obama endorses Karen Bass for L.A. mayor

    The former president's backing of Karen Bass for mayor completes a string of endorsements from Democrats including President Biden and Vice President Harris.

  • Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say

    At least 146 people are dead and 150 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise. The victims are largely in their 20s, according to the National Fire Agency. More deaths were feared in the stampede, officials said during a prior update when the casualties stood at 120 dead and 100 injured.

  • Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as nearly 150 die in Seoul district

    Halloween revellers pour into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, causing a deadly crush.

  • Revealing stats after 4 Raptors games

    Amit Mann looks at interesting stats that tell the story of Toronto's first four games of the season and where they hope changes are made as they aim to find some consistency in their play.

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons. Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests. Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season. The Oshawa, Ont., native register

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat