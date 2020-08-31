Brazil's 2020 GDP forecast inches up for ninth week in a row -survey

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2020 economic growth outlook brightened for a ninth straight week, a regular central bank survey showed on Monday, with an average forecast of a 5.3% fall in gross domestic product, the least pessimistic since May.

That would still represent the steepest annual downturn on record, but it is a notable improvement from the consensus for a fall closer to around 7% earlier this year in the depths of the anti-coronavirus social isolation and lockdown measures.

The government's official 2020 forecast is for a 4.7% contraction. Economy ministry and central bank officials have said recently that the economy is firmly in recovery mode, although the dominant services sector continues to struggle.

The central bank's weekly 'FOCUS' survey of around 100 economists also showed inflation forecasts for this year inching up slightly for the third week in a row, to 1.8% from 1.7%. That is still well below the central bank's goal of 4.00% and 2.5% lower band of the bank's target range.

Next year's inflation outlook held steady for a 11th week in a row at 3.00%, the survey showed, again below the central bank's target of 3.75%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)