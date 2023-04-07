Brazilian woman divides opinion with new perfume that ‘entices men’

(Jam Press/CO Press Office)

An influencer has sparked a stir online after releasing a fragrance that includes drops of her own sweat – which she claims “entices men”.

Wanessa Moura, 29, claims the unusual perfume is the perfect tool for anyone looking to attract a man.

The influencer, who has over one million followers on Instagram, developed the fragrance in 2021 after deciding to create a product to help people pursue sexual connections.

"I wanted a fragrance of my own, with notes of my natural scent – which, according to both my ex and my current boyfriend, is sexy and exciting," Wanessa, from São Paulo, Brazil, told NudePR.com.

"My natural smell entices men, so I used drops of my sweat as a base for the perfume's fragrance.

"My sweat was the most important ingredient in the formula for this love and sex potion that my perfume became."

Wanessa, who says the fragrance is "the ideal perfume for dating", reveals that the men in her life proclaim her skin has an irresistibly sexy natural aroma.

After discovering the power her scent holds over the opposite sex, she set about creating a fragrance that other women could wear to "awaken and instigate attention".

For the formula, she added 8ml of her sweat to every bottle which she hopes will act as a "natural aphrodisiac" for any woman.

(Jam Press/CO Press Office)

(Jam Press/CO Press Office)

She said: "In addition to the fruity notes of mandarin orange, bergamot and pink pepper, my perfume has a special, super intimate touch: my sweat.

"It's a mixture of passion and mystery."

Wanessa, who named the perfume ‘Fresh Goddess’, has since received glowing reviews from her followers who claim it really works.

She said: "My dear follower said that the scent of the perfume is powerful, and that it fulfills what it promises.

"The culprit of all of this are the drops of my sweat, they give the perfume a touch of sensuality and femininity."

According to Wanessa, all it took for the follower was a "sniff in the neck" to make her co-worker fall in love.

(Jam Press/CO Press Office)

(Jam Press/CO Press Office)

Following the interaction, she claims the follower's love interest called for a date in under two days.

In her own life, both Wanessa's ex and current boyfriends have described her sweat as "sexy and exciting".

She added: "My current boyfriend said that when I wear the perfume, he gets more turned on.

"It is the ideal perfume for dating and enjoying pleasant experiences with your partner or attracting the attention of those you like.”