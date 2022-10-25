Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote

  • FILE - Women listen on a mobile phone to an interview of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running again for president, with Jornal Nacional on TV Globo, outside a bar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, August 25, 2022. The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday, Oct, 20, that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
    1/7

    Brazil Elections Misinformation

    FILE - Women listen on a mobile phone to an interview of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running again for president, with Jornal Nacional on TV Globo, outside a bar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, August 25, 2022. The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday, Oct, 20, that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Supporters carry a life-size image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign rally in the rural workers' settlement Nova Jerusalem, or New Jerusalem, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bolsonaro is running for reelection in the presidential runoff election set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    2/7

    Brazil Elections

    Supporters carry a life-size image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign rally in the rural workers' settlement Nova Jerusalem, or New Jerusalem, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bolsonaro is running for reelection in the presidential runoff election set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • ARCHIVO - Un manifestante vestido con los colores de la bandera brasileña frente a un puesto de toallas que muestran a los candidatos presidenciales, el actual mandatario Jair Bolsonaro (centro) y al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, en Brasilia, Brasil, el 27 de septiembre de 2022. (AP Foto/Eraldo Peres, Archivo)
    3/7

    AP EXPLICA-BRASIL-ELECCIONES

    ARCHIVO - Un manifestante vestido con los colores de la bandera brasileña frente a un puesto de toallas que muestran a los candidatos presidenciales, el actual mandatario Jair Bolsonaro (centro) y al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, en Brasilia, Brasil, el 27 de septiembre de 2022. (AP Foto/Eraldo Peres, Archivo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Judge Alexandre de Moraes stands as he is sworn in as the new head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the government body that oversees elections, ahead of the Oct. 2 elections in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday, Oct, 20, that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
    4/7

    Brazil Elections Misinformation

    FILE - Judge Alexandre de Moraes stands as he is sworn in as the new head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the government body that oversees elections, ahead of the Oct. 2 elections in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday, Oct, 20, that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, takes a photo with a supporter as he campaigns for reelection at the rural workers' settlement Nova Jerusalem, or New Jerusalem, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bolsonaro is running in the presidential runoff set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    5/7

    APTOPIX Brazil Elections

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, takes a photo with a supporter as he campaigns for reelection at the rural workers' settlement Nova Jerusalem, or New Jerusalem, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bolsonaro is running in the presidential runoff set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, cheer during a campaign rally "in defense of democracy" at the Pontiff Catholic University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    6/7

    Brazil Elections

    Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, cheer during a campaign rally "in defense of democracy" at the Pontiff Catholic University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, center right, and Sao Paulo and gubernatorial candidate Fernando Haddad greets supporters during a campaign rally "in defense of democracy" at the Pontiff Catholic University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    7/7

    Brazil Elections

    Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, center right, and Sao Paulo and gubernatorial candidate Fernando Haddad greets supporters during a campaign rally "in defense of democracy" at the Pontiff Catholic University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Women listen on a mobile phone to an interview of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running again for president, with Jornal Nacional on TV Globo, outside a bar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, August 25, 2022. The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday, Oct, 20, that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
Supporters carry a life-size image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign rally in the rural workers' settlement Nova Jerusalem, or New Jerusalem, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bolsonaro is running for reelection in the presidential runoff election set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
ARCHIVO - Un manifestante vestido con los colores de la bandera brasileña frente a un puesto de toallas que muestran a los candidatos presidenciales, el actual mandatario Jair Bolsonaro (centro) y al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, en Brasilia, Brasil, el 27 de septiembre de 2022. (AP Foto/Eraldo Peres, Archivo)
FILE - Judge Alexandre de Moraes stands as he is sworn in as the new head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the government body that oversees elections, ahead of the Oct. 2 elections in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday, Oct, 20, that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, takes a photo with a supporter as he campaigns for reelection at the rural workers' settlement Nova Jerusalem, or New Jerusalem, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bolsonaro is running in the presidential runoff set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, cheer during a campaign rally "in defense of democracy" at the Pontiff Catholic University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, center right, and Sao Paulo and gubernatorial candidate Fernando Haddad greets supporters during a campaign rally "in defense of democracy" at the Pontiff Catholic University in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
DIANE JEANTET
·6 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader.

People on social media say, wrongly, that the leftist candidate in Brazil's presidential election plans to close down churches if elected. There are lies that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to let men use public-school restrooms next to little girls. And they're falsely alleging that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made comments confessing to cannibalism and pedophilia.

Baseless and politically motivated rumors are whipping through social media in Latin America’s largest democracy, roiling Brazilian politics much as U.S. politics has been roiled. The onslaught of fake rumors helped prompt Brazil last week to enact what some experts call the strictest limits on speech in the country's young democracy.

It's a conundrum posed by social media across the world, especially in countries wrangling with the intersection between modern technology and free speech. Brazil has adopted a particularly heavy-handed approach. Experts say that in doing so, authorities have raised questions about the country’s commitment to free speech.

“What is happening in Brazil, on Facebook, on YouTube and other platforms looks awfully similar to what was happening in the U.S. around the 2020 election,” said Vicky Wyatt, a campaign director at the U.S.-based activist group SumOfUs. “An individual post might not have that much reach, but cumulatively over time, having this constant drip-drip has negative consequences.”

Overall, conservative channels produce more content – and more false, problematic content, too. According to a tally by the Igarape institute, in the eight days before and after the Oct. 2 first-round vote, far-right YouTube channels attracted 99 million views while leftist channels had 28 million views. Political analysts and the opposition have expressed fears that Bolsonaro’s internet army may help him challenge the results if he loses, by spreading unfounded allegations of fraud.

The Superior Electoral Court, the country's top electoral authority, announced Thursday that it would be banning "false or seriously decontextualized" content that “affects the integrity of the electoral process.” No request from a prosecutor or complainant is necessary for the court to take action.

In the days leading up to, and just after, the second round of the election on Oct. 30, social media companies like YouTube and Meta – owner of Facebook and Instagram – will be given just an hour, far less time than before, to remove problematic content. No company has commented.

Platforms that do not comply will face fines of up to 150,000 reals ($28,000) per hour and possibly be blocked on Brazilian servers for up to 24 hours.

The electoral tribunal's president, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, said “the aggressiveness of this information and of hate speech” merits the measure. Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras, a Bolsonaro appointee who is widely considered a government ally, filed a motion with the Supreme Court to reverse measures that he said were unconstitutional. Aras said they amounted to “prior censorship,” infringing on the freedom of expression and the right to inform and to be informed in the Brazilian Constitution.

The Supreme Court will examine Aras' request on Tuesday. The Brazilian Constitution's take on freedom of expression is similar to that of the U.S. one, said Luis Claudio Araujo, a law professor at Ibmec University.

The tribunal also banned paid electoral advertising on the internet two days before, and a day after, the election.

The fresh measures angered many Bolsonaro supporters. Others said they were justified by the scale of the online dirty war.

Misinformation has become more radical — and organized — since the 2018 presidential campaign, when far-right groups were accused of spreading mass disinformation in support of Bolsonaro.

“In 2018 it was a kind of playground thing. It was more honest, in the sense that they ideologically believed in what was happening and simply created channels as a way to be part of the conversation,” said Guilherme Felitti, founder of Novelo Data, which monitors more than 500 conservative YouTube channels.

Some of those have since turned their online activism into businesses, relying on ad revenues and donations from their growing audience. Some ran for office themselves this year.

Enzo Leonardo Suzi, better known under his YouTube alias Enzuh, was one of them. He launched his channels in 2015.

When Bolsonaro began his campaign, Suzi used his own YouTube channel and created several WhatsApp groups — including one he named “memes factory” — to target Bolsonaro's perceived rivals — mayors, governors and even de Moraes, the Supreme Court Justice.

He has been found guilty and fined as much as 50,000 reais (just under $10,000) in five different defamation and libel lawsuits. He is also a target of a Supreme Court investigation into the spread of fake news online, which also include Bolsonaro and political allies.

With each legal process, Suzi gained a few more followers.

“I thought of YouTube like a game,” Suzi told the Associated Press. “It was my plan from the start: to be a provocateur, cursing about corrupt mobsters, them suing me and me growing on the back of that.”

His WhatsApp and Instagram accounts have been blocked – but not his YouTube channel, where he still posts every day. He lost his bid to become a state lawmaker this month.

Bolsonaro has long claimed the country’s electronic voting system has been used to commit fraud — though he has repeatedly failed to produce proof. He has cited the fact that hackers once penetrated the electoral commission's computer system. The electoral court has said the hackers didn't gain access to any vote-counting data.

As a result, false or misleading information on the reliability of the country's electronic machines have also spread widely on social media.

Ordem Dourada do Brasil, a far-right group displaying nostalgia for the 1964-1985 military dictatorship, has posted videos vowing to go to war “if we need to,” questioning Brazil's voting system and calling for Brazilians to take the streets in support of Bolsonaro.

The Supreme Court and some of its justices have also been victims of the disinformation war, with one post threatening violence against the daughters of justices. Many others have asked that the institution be shut down.

Last year, the court opened an inquiry into an online network that it accused of spreading defamatory news and threats against its justices, with police executing more than two dozen searches and seizure warrants.

Both campaigns this year have filed complaints with the electoral tribunal alleging disinformation — and have won court orders to have it blocked or removed. Complaints filed by the electoral court with online platforms have gone up 1,671% compared to the 2020 local elections, the electoral tribunal said last week.

A local treasurer in da Silva’s Workers’ Party was fatally shot in July. Since then, there have been near-weekly reports by Brazilian authorities of politically motivated attacks.

Tai Nalon, founder of the AosFatos fact-checking agency, said that the great challenge in fighting online disinformation is making the right decisions. “There is no legislation regulating (online) platforms, or saying how the judiciary should act against them," she said.

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Canada women to face Australia, Ireland and Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA World Cup

    Within minutes of learning her team's path at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Canada coach Bev Priestman was looking deep into the draw. The seventh-ranked Canadians avoided some of the tournament heavyweights in being drawn with co-host Australia, Ireland and Nigeria in Group B. Australia, at No. 13, was the second-lowest-ranked team the Olympic champion Canadians could have faced out of Pot 1. Only co-host New Zealand, at No. 22, had a lower ranking in the pot containing the co-hosts and top

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep