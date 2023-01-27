Brazilian pair win Australian Open mixed doubles title

  • Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos celebrate after defeating India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, right, congratulate Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos after their win in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos react after winning a point against India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles final against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final against India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
  • Brazil's Luisa Stefani is assisted by partner Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final against India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza talk during the mixed doubles final against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza react during the mixed doubles final against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza's last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.

The Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza's shot into the net on set point.

Stefani and Matos broke Mirza's serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

