Brazilian legend Ronaldo in intensive care with pneumonia

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo has battle weight problems after retiring from soccer in 2011. (Getty)

Brazilian World Cup winner and legendary striker Ronaldo has been admitted to an intensive care unit with pneumonia while on vacation in Ibiza, according to local reports.

Ronaldo was reportedly rushed to a hospital Friday night. He was later diagnosed with the illness. He was then transferred to a private hospital, and remains there.

But the 41-year-old tweeted Sunday that “everything is under control,” and that he would be returning home on Monday.

Amigos, tuve un cuadro de fuerte gripe en Ibiza y tuve que ser internado el viernes pero ya está todo en orden. Mañana recibo el alta y vuelvo a casa. ¡Gracias a todos/as por vuestro cariño y vuestros mensajes! — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) August 12, 2018





Widely considered one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Ronaldo retired just seven years ago. Throughout a prosperous career, he scored 62 goals in 98 international appearances for Brazil. He won the Golden Ball at the 1998 World Cup and the Golden Boot four tears later as the Selecao triumphed.

At club level, he spent time with Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He scored 352 goals across stints at seven different clubs.

Since retirement, however, he has battled thyroid problems and gained significant weight. He had a health scare in 2012.

Ronaldo owns property on Ibiza, a Spanish Mediterranean island, and is a frequent visitor.

Henry Bushnell covers global soccer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell, and on Facebook.

