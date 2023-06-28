Brazilian judge votes to bar Jair Bolsonaro from office for abuse of power

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was staring into the political abyss on Tuesday when a federal judge voted to ban him from running for public office.

In the first of seven verdicts in a case that could see the former president kicked out of politics until at least 2030, Justice Benedito Goncalves, the lead judge on the case, found Mr Bolsonaro guilty of abusing his office and misusing state media.

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal is trying the far-right former president over a televised meeting he held with foreign diplomats in July 2022 – three months before his election defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – at which Mr Bolsonaro made unproven allegations of security flaws in Brazil’s electronic voting system.

Mr Bolsonaro, 68, faces an eight-year ban on running for public office if found guilty of the charges of abusing his office and misusing state media.

The trial resumed late on Tuesday and the court’s six other judges are expected to shortly follow Justice Goncalves and hand down their rulings.

Local media has reported that the court is almost certain to convict Mr Bolsonaro, who skipped the first session of the trial in Brasilia last week to meet supporters and attend events in the southern city of Porto Alegre.

“Everyone is saying I’m going to be found ineligible”, Mr Bolsonaro acknowledged in an interview with newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

“I’m not going to lose hope... I’m going to continue doing my part,” he added.

Mr Bolsonaro remains a popular and divisive figure in Brazil.

The former president’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira, said on Tuesday that his client “awaits the decision with respect”.

Speaking to reporters before entering the courtroom, Mr Vieira said the evidence was “fragile for a sanction of that magnitude”.

Earlier, Mr Bolsonaro’s lawyer said that if necessary he would appeal to the Supreme Court.

At the meeting with diplomats in July 2022, Mr Bolsonaro spent nearly an hour making his argument to the assembled ambassadors.

Armed with a PowerPoint presentation but no hard evidence to back his claim, he argued that the electronic voting machines Brazil has used since 1996 compromised the transparency of elections.

Prosecutors said the event violated electoral law, given that it was organised with state resources, held in the official presidential residence and broadcast live on public TV in the middle of the polarising election campaign.

The briefing “was aimed at giving the false impression the voting process was obscure, rigged to manipulate the results and award a fraudulent victory to (his) adversary,” prosecutor Paulo Gonet Branco said at last week’s opening hearing.

He linked the former president’s statements to the riotous aftermath of the elections, when Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters invaded the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on January 8, a week after President Lula’s inauguration.

Mr Bolsonaro has rejected the allegations.

Both Mr Bolsonaro’s unsubstantiated talk of election fraud and the January 8 riots drew widespread comparisons to his political role model, Donald Trump, and the latter’s bid to hang onto power after his loss in the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Bolsonaro, who spent three months in the United States after his term was up, has kept an uncharacteristically low profile since returning to Brazil in March to serve as honorary president of his Liberal Party.

He faces a raft of other legal difficulties, from five Supreme Court investigations that could send him to prison – including over the January 8 attacks – to a police investigation into allegations of a faked Covid-19 vaccination certificate, and diamond jewellery snuck into the country from Saudi Arabia.