Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton at scintillating best to take victory despite starting in tenth

Lewis Hamilton produced a sensational drive to take victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix and keep his title hopes alive.

After being disqualified from Friday’s qualification session and then having a five-placed grid penalty after the sprint on Saturday, the Mercedes driver started the race in tenth position.

But Hamilton capped off a dramatic weekend in style, making his way through the field before overtaking title rival Max Verstappen with 12 laps remaining of the race.

The two both went off the track a few laps earlier as Hamilton attempted an overtake, but the Dutchman quickly slammed the door.

However, Verstappen could do nothing when the Mercedes closed in again, and had to settle for second in the race.

Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez produced the fastest lap of the race right at the death to secure an extra point.

Hamilton’s extraordinary drive means he cuts the gap to Verstappen to 14 points, with just three races remaining this season.

Read More

F1: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen under investigation after Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying

Lewis Hamilton on pole for sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of five-place penalty

Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton disqualified from qualifying as Max Verstappen fined for touching Mercedes