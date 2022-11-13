Brazil Grand Prix 2022: What time does the F1 race start today, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?
The 2022 F1 season is coming to its conclusion with a double-header, the first part of which takes place in Sao Paulo this weekend.
After qualifying and Saturday's sprint race, George Russell will start on pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (or the Brazilian Grand Prix if you are a traditionalist) after seeing off Max Verstappen in Saturday's 24-lap dash.
When is it?
The race weekend takes place from Friday November 11 until Sunday November 13.
What time does it start?
The format for the weekend is a bit different from the norm, with qualifying taking place on Friday and determining the grid for Saturday's 24-lap sprint race. The finishing order for the sprint sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix. The top eight drivers score points in the sprint, too.
Friday, November 11:
First practice – 3.30pm GMT
Qualifying – 7pm
Saturday, November 12:
Second practice – 3.30pm
Sprint race – 7.30pm
Sunday, November 13:
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: 6pm
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's qualifying program starts at 6pm on Friday. Their sprint coverage starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, with their race coverage at 4.30pm on Sunday.
Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their sprint race show starting at 11.10pm on Saturday and their race highlights program at 10.55pm on Sunday.
What were the positions after the sprint race?
George Russell, Mercedes
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Lando Norris, McLaren
Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Mick Schumacher, Haas
Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
Fernando Alonso, Alpine
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Nicholas Latifi, Williams
OUT: Alexander Albon, Williams
What do we know about Interlagos?
Circuit length: 4.309km
First grand prix: 1973
Laps: 71
Race distance: 305.879km
Race lap record: 1.10.540 - Valtteri Bottas, 2018
2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Number of corners: 15
Overtaking chances: There is not an abundance of places for an overtake but plenty of action happens at the start of the lap, with DRS on the pit straight, making the braking zone into turns one and two the best and most common place to move up a spot. There's an outside chance on the back straight, if you can get a really good run but it's risky. Elsewhere it's just a bit too tight without a mistake from the driver ahead.
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 6/4
George Russell 5/2
Lewis Hamilton 2/1
Sergio Perez 18/1
Charles Leclerc 25/1
Carlos Sainz 33/1