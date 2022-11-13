Brazil Grand Prix 2022: What time does the F1 race start today, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Introducing Telegraph Sport's newsletter – Formula 1: The Racing Line. Landing in your inbox on the Monday after each race, it provides the perfect recap of the weekend. Sign up here

The 2022 F1 season is coming to its conclusion with a double-header, the first part of which takes place in Sao Paulo this weekend.

After qualifying and Saturday's sprint race, George Russell will start on pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (or the Brazilian Grand Prix if you are a traditionalist) after seeing off Max Verstappen in Saturday's 24-lap dash.

When is it?

The race weekend takes place from Friday November 11 until Sunday November 13.

What time does it start?

The format for the weekend is a bit different from the norm, with qualifying taking place on Friday and determining the grid for Saturday's 24-lap sprint race. The finishing order for the sprint sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix. The top eight drivers score points in the sprint, too.

Friday, November 11:

First practice – 3.30pm GMT

Qualifying – 7pm

Saturday, November 12:

Second practice – 3.30pm

Sprint race – 7.30pm

Sunday, November 13:

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: 6pm

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 6pm on Friday. Their sprint coverage starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, with their race coverage at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their sprint race show starting at 11.10pm on Saturday and their race highlights program at 10.55pm on Sunday.

What were the positions after the sprint race?

George Russell, Mercedes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Sergio Perez, Red Bull Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Lando Norris, McLaren Kevin Magnussen, Haas Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Mick Schumacher, Haas Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Fernando Alonso, Alpine Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Esteban Ocon, Alpine Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Story continues

OUT: Alexander Albon, Williams

What do we know about Interlagos?

Circuit length: 4.309km

First grand prix: 1973

Laps: 71

Race distance: 305.879km

Race lap record: 1.10.540 - Valtteri Bottas, 2018

2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Number of corners: 15

Overtaking chances: There is not an abundance of places for an overtake but plenty of action happens at the start of the lap, with DRS on the pit straight, making the braking zone into turns one and two the best and most common place to move up a spot. There's an outside chance on the back straight, if you can get a really good run but it's risky. Elsewhere it's just a bit too tight without a mistake from the driver ahead.

What are the latest odds?