Brazil Grand Prix 2022: What time does the F1 race start today, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Introducing Telegraph Sport's newsletter – Formula 1: The Racing Line. Landing in your inbox on the Monday after each race, it provides the perfect recap of the weekend. Sign up here

The 2022 F1 season is coming to its conclusion with a double-header, the first part of which takes place in Sao Paulo this weekend.

After qualifying and Saturday's sprint race, George Russell will start on pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (or the Brazilian Grand Prix if you are a traditionalist) after seeing off Max Verstappen in Saturday's 24-lap dash.

When is it?

The race weekend takes place from Friday November 11 until Sunday November 13.

What time does it start?

The format for the weekend is a bit different from the norm, with qualifying taking place on Friday and determining the grid for Saturday's 24-lap sprint race. The finishing order for the sprint sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix. The top eight drivers score points in the sprint, too.

Friday, November 11: 
First practice – 3.30pm GMT
Qualifying – 7pm

Saturday, November 12: 
Second practice – 3.30pm
Sprint race – 7.30pm

Sunday, November 13:
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: 6pm

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 6pm on Friday. Their sprint coverage starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, with their race coverage at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their sprint race show starting at 11.10pm on Saturday and their race highlights program at 10.55pm on Sunday.

What were the positions after the sprint race?

  1. George Russell, Mercedes

  2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

  3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

  5. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

  6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

  7. Lando Norris, McLaren

  8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

  9. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

  10. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

  11. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

  12. Mick Schumacher, Haas

  13. Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo

  14. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

  15. Fernando Alonso, Alpine

  16. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

  17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

  18. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

  19. Nicholas Latifi, Williams

OUT: Alexander Albon, Williams

What do we know about Interlagos?

  • Circuit length: 4.309km

  • First grand prix: 1973

  • Laps: 71

  • Race distance: 305.879km

  • Race lap record: 1.10.540 - Valtteri Bottas, 2018

  • 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

  • Number of corners: 15

  • Overtaking chances: There is not an abundance of places for an overtake but plenty of action happens at the start of the lap, with DRS on the pit straight, making the braking zone into turns one and two the best and most common place to move up a spot. There's an outside chance on the back straight, if you can get a really good run but it's risky. Elsewhere it's just a bit too tight without a mistake from the driver ahead.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 6/4

  • George Russell 5/2

  • Lewis Hamilton 2/1

  • Sergio Perez 18/1

  • Charles Leclerc 25/1

  • Carlos Sainz 33/1

Latest Stories

  • F1 qualifying RESULT: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen takes shock pole position at Brazilian GP

    Follow qualifying reaction as Haas’ Kevin Magnussen takes shock pole after George Russell’s crash at Interlagos

  • F1 qualifying: Kevin Magnussen claims maiden pole in 100th start for Haas, who become first American team to do so since 1975

    After 140 races in Formula 1, Kevin Magnussen claimed his maiden pole position in a rainy qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

  • Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 10 of the NFL season

    Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions